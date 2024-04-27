Grade: Colts Pick Versatile Lineman Tanor Bortolini Round 4, Pick 117
The Indianapolis Colts used their third round selection for Pittsburgh offensive lineman Matt Goncalves (79th overall). Now, they’ve added to the protection by selecting Wisconsin’s Tanor Bortolini with the fourth-round spot (117th overall).
Indianapolis is showing they mean business for the offensive line depth. With the Bortolini pick Indy is getting a player with incredible athleticism and versatility. In 2023 as a center, Bortolini posted a Pro Football Focus pass-blocking grade of 80.3 and showed agility at the position to be able to keep up with any pass rusher. Along with the efficiency as a center, Bortolini can also slot into either guard spot should Indy need a backup.
Many may think that Indy is slipping on their need for safety or cornerback, but it might be more of an indication of their belief in safety Nick Cross, and corners Jaylon Jones and Dallis Flowers. Expect the Colts to still select players at these positions before the end of day three.
But, it is encouraging to see the importance put on protection for Anthony Richardson. Also, the way that Tony Sparano Jr. injected life into the Colts offensive line means he will help speed up the development of Goncalves and Bortolini.
This pick gets a high grade because of the upside that comes with Bortolini. If Bortolini and Goncalves can somehow work out at their peak potential, they will provide high-level depth to starting talent that Indianapolis will be happy they addressed in years ahead.
Final Grade: A-
