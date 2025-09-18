Colts' Tyler Warren Brings Home Illustrious Accolade
Less than six months ago, the Indianapolis Colts were on the clock in the 2025 NFL draft with the 14th overall pick. After months of scouting and assessing team needs, the Colts decided that Penn State tight end Tyler Warren was the best pick to make. They weren't wrong.
Warren has completely evolved Indianapolis' offense under head coach Shane Steichen. He brings an entirely new dimension to the passing game that has been missing for the Colts for years. Last season, none of the Colts' four tight ends managed to reach the 200-yard mark. As a group, they failed to surpass 500 total yards.
Thankfully, Warren has been a breath of fresh air. Through two games, the rookie playmaker has 11 catches for 155 yards. His most recent four-catch, 79-yard performance against the Denver Broncos earned him the NFL's Rookie of the Week award.
The announcement comes a day after Colts running back Jonathan Taylor won the league's AFC Offensive Player of the Week award, making it two recognitions in one week.
Warren has shown off all aspects of his game, including his versatility, wide catch radius, and dominance after the catch. He's been one of Daniel Jones' favorite targets, and for good reason.
Warren's performance against the Broncos was highlighted by a 41-yard deep ball from Jones that put the Colts inside the red zone. He had lined up at fullback before the snap and then ran through the A-gap, finding himself wide open for an easy pitch and catch.
All four of Warren's catches resulted in a first down. He's averaged 14.1 yards per catch through two games, which ranks him in 4th place among tight ends with at least five receptions. Warren has been masterful at moving the chains and pushing for extra yards, something that Indianapolis has dearly missed from its tight ends.
On top of earning national recognition, Warren has begun to move up the Colts' franchise leaderboard for most yards by a rookie receiver. He's already broken T.Y. Hilton's record for most receiving yards through two games, and he'll look to keep adding on with 15 games left to play.
Warren did not practice on Wednesday due to a toe injury, which raised concerns about his status for the upcoming Week 3 AFC South showdown against the Tennessee Titans. The Colts will hope their star rookie is available to play this weekend.
The Titans allowed five catches for 45 yards and a touchdown to Los Angeles Rams tight ends Tyler Higbee and Davis Allen last Sunday. In their Week 1 games, the Titans allowed Broncos tight end Evan Engram to haul in three catches for 21 yards in just 26 snaps played.
Warren could be set up for success against a Titans secondary that has struggled thus far against lower-quality tight ends. If he's active on Sunday, watch out for the rookie.