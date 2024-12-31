Colts' Gus Bradley Hints at Possible Personnel Changes in Week 18
Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley didn't hold back in his media appearance on Tuesday following the team's 45-33 loss to the New York Giants. Bradley called the performance "embarrassing" and took personal accountability for the play of the defense.
Amid his scathing statements about the play on Sunday, Bradley also alluded to some personnel changes when answering a question from Horseshoe Huddle's Jake Arthur about what to expect on Sunday.
"We want a chance to get a look at (JuJu Brents) and put some guys in different positions just to see how they operate," Bradley said. "I don't think it's going to be anything drastic, and if there was, I probably wouldn't say it right now."
With the Colts potentially making minor changes to the lineup this Sunday, here are a few moves that could make sense for the Colts long-term. As Bradley said, these aren't anything drastic, but they are potential moves that could happen for Sunday.
Get JuJu Brents Back On the Field
The first one is a layup since Bradley specifically mentioned this player in his comment. Cornerback JuJu Brents has missed most of the season with a meniscus injury that he suffered back in Week 1, but now the former second-round pick appears close to game action. It's only one game, but it's at least one more chance for game tape on the lengthy cornerback.
Brents would likely rotate in with Samuel Womack on the outside. Womack is in the middle of an outstanding season, but with the Colts' playoff hopes firmly in the rearview, it makes sense to get Brents some run on the outside. Hopefully the massive corner can provide some consistent tackling and physicality on the outside that the defense has sorely lacked in his absence.
Go Younger at Linebacker and Free Safety
The middle of the Colts' defense has been a sore spot for the team all year long. Starting MIKE Zaire Franklin is locked up for the next few seasons, and starting strong safety Nick Cross is enjoying a breakout season amidst the team's struggles. The two main areas ripe for change are at WILL linebacker and at free safety.
Veterans E.J. Speed and Julian Blackmon are both free agents at the end of the season and neither player has particularly done much to show they are worth keeping around after the year. It would be wise for the Colts to give an audition to the younger players behind the two veterans to see if they are worth meaningful snaps in the future.
Rodney Thomas II and Jaylon Carlies would be the presumed replacements in this move, two former draft picks still on their rookie deals. For a Colts team already knocked out of the playoffs, it makes more sense to get these two players some run on defense over two upcoming free agents who shouldn't be re-signed.
Give Adetomiwa Adebawore and Isaiah Land Pass Rush Snaps
The Colts' pass rush this season has been a complete mess, as they struggle to finish plays with sacks, and their pressure rate is in the bottom half of the NFL. The Colts know what they have in players like Taven Bryan, Kwity Paye, and Dayo Odeyingbo, so it's time to give some younger faces a chance to earn more snaps.
Isaiah Land and Adetomiwa Adebawore are two players who have seen very few defensive snaps this season but have flashed in the past. Neither player is likely the answer for the future, but maybe the Colts could stumble upon something if they give these two a shot. They at least offer a bit more intrigue and upside than what has been put on film by other players this season.
Again, in a lost season, play the young players that still have a chance of being maximized in the NFL.
