The way JuJu Brents came down to blow up this screen 🤌🏾. I love his physicality man. He set up Brown and Black 🤣🤣🤣perfectly to make this tackle once he forced Pettis back to the inside. They gotta make that tackle. No way this should have been a positive gain. #ForTheShoe… pic.twitter.com/uYRkuOjFsD