Colts Hall of Famers Among Best in NFL History
The Indianapolis Colts may currently be in quarterback purgatory with the fog surrounding the Anthony Richardson/Daniel Jones competition. That doesn't mean this franchise hasn't possessed some of the greatest to command the position.
The two that stand out at the zenith are Hall of Famers Johnny Unitas and Peyton Manning. CBS Sports and Bryan DeArdo put the legends into ranking the top 25 players in NFL history.
They start with Unitas, placed 13th all-time.
"The NFL's best quarterback during the league's first 50 years. "Johnny U" led the Colts to NFL titles in 1958 and '59 and a Super Bowl title in 1970. He was the winning quarterback in what many consider the greatest game in NFL history: the 1958 NFL Championship Game between the Colts and Giants that was the first overtime contest in league history. His record of 47 straight games with at least one touchdown pass stood from 1960 until Drew Brees passed him in 2012. "
Unitas played 17 seasons with the Colts, compiling 39,768 passing yards, 287 touchdown passes, and a 117-60-4 career record with Baltimore. In short, Unitas was a winner and was the mold of what teams wanted in a quarterback. He was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 1979.
Next is a name that needs no introduction, the man who put the Colts on the map, Manning himself. The long-time Colts field general was incredible in operating offenses while deciphering defenses into pieces.
Manning earned 14 Pro Bowls, seven First Team All-Pro selections, five MVP awards (all-time leader), four trips to the Super Bowl, and two Super Bowl victories (Colts and Denver Broncos). He also compiled a phenomenal 131-61 record during his 13 years with the Colts, dominating the 2000s en route to his first Super Bowl in 2006.
Manning is regarded by many to be the greatest pure quarterback, and he's celebrated in his sixth-place spot.
"If Brady is Jack Nicklaus, Manning is Arnold Palmer in this epic QB rivalry. Brady has more titles, but Manning has his own unique legacy that includes a record five league MVPs as well as being the first starting quarterback to win Super Bowls with two different clubs. And like Palmer did with golf, Manning has served as a significant ambassador for the NFL, both during his playing days and in retirement."
Manning concluded his career with numbers out of a video game, putting up 71,940 passing yards, 539 touchdowns through the air, 6,125 completions, and a 70.2 win percentage. Manning was voted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 2021 on a first ballot.
The years of elite Colts quarterbacks took a pitstop in 2019 when Andrew Luck retired. Since then, it's been quarterback issues in spades for the Colts. Now, the future is unclear with their QB quandary. Indy is hoping either Richardson or Jones can elevate the squad to a divisional title and playoff spot in 2025.
