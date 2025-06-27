Colts QBs Will Also Battle for Major NFL Award
The Indianapolis Colts are preparing for a widely watched quarterback battle in training camp as Anthony Richardson looks to defend his starting role against Daniel Jones.
Richardson has been the Colts' Week 1 starter for two seasons straight, but after two missed postseason appearances, the pressure is on in year three. Jones was brought in on a one-year deal worth $14 million to prove he deserves another starting job in the NFL after a six-year stint with the New York Giants.
After Richardson went out of minicamp early with aggravation in the same AC joint he injured in his rookie season, Jones was able to make a statement by throwing dimes in practice. Richardson can't afford another injury in training camp, or else Jones might claim the starting job.
Regardless, bookmakers are ready for either candidate to take over. In early odds from DraftKings, Jones is listed as a +2000 underdog (bet $10 to win $200) to win Comeback Player of the Year, while Richardson sits just below him at +2500 (bet $10 to win $250).
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
In the 2022 season, Jones finished in 11th place in Comeback Player of the Year rankings. That was the same season the Giants made it to the playoffs, and Jones earned his sole postseason victory against the Minnesota Vikings.
As for Richardson, he finished 25th in last year's Comeback Player of the Year race, earning one non-first-place vote.
The two are underdogs compared to guys like Dak Prescott (+250), Aidan Hutchinson (+250), and Christian McCaffrey (+350), but still have a shot. It'll all depend on who gets playing time, and if they convert those minutes into wins. If either Jones or Richardson can lead Indy to the playoffs, they'll have a serious shot at winning a CPOY award in the process.
Training camp will start on July 23rd for the Colts, meaning we're less than a month away from all things quarterback in Indianapolis. The team's first preseason game is August 7th, and there's a chance Colts fans will get their first look at Jones taking reps in the blue and white.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
Recommended Articles