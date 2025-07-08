Colts Home to Potential Top 5 Offensive Line
The Indianapolis Colts' biggest story of the offseason has, and will be, regarding Anthony Richardson versus Daniel Jones for the starting quarterback position. However, whoever starts doesn't matter if the offensive line isn't up to speed.
While Indy has had a consistent offensive line in recent seasons, things will look much different without center Ryan Kelly and guard Will Fries on the roster. Instead, second-year talents Tanor Bortolini and Matt Goncalves will take over those roles.
Along with the young players, mainstays like Bernhard Raimann, Quenton Nelson, and Braden Smith return to Tony Sparano Jr.'s area of the depth chart. Pro Football Focus shows immense respect to Indy's protection despite the new starters in Bortolini and Goncalves.
Zoltán Buday gives the Colts the fifth spot in their ranking of all 32 teams' offensive lines.
"The Colts watched center Ryan Kelly and guard Will Fries depart to the Vikings in free agency, but this unit is still among the best offensive lines in the league," wrote Buday. "Indianapolis may be home to the top left tackle-left guard pairing in the NFL. Left guard Quenton Nelson’s 81.3 PFF overall grade ranked fourth among all guards last year, and left tackle Bernhard Raimann’s 85.1 mark placed eighth at his position."
Starting with Raimann, the former tight end played his best football in 2024, logging Pro Football Focus grades of 85.1 overall, 82.0 pass-blocking, and 80.7 in the run. Raimann is a free agent in 2026 and is due an extension.
Next is Nelson, who is simply dominant. The former Notre Dame Fighting Irish stalwart has seven straight Pro Bowls in as many years as a professional. He'll continue to be relied upon heavily to be the anchor of Indy's O-line.
The center is Bortolini, who saw valuable time last year in relief of the injured Kelly. Bortolini didn't allow any sacks through 211 pass-blocking snaps while looking solid. Bortolini did have his setbacks as a rookie, but has promising football IQ and athleticism to excel.
Replacing Fries is Goncalves, whom Indianapolis traded up for in the 2024 NFL draft. They did this due to his pedigree and ability to take over after Fries left, which is now the case. Goncalves did play tackle in 2024, accruing 230 snaps at left tackle and 333 at right. It will be interesting to see how he plays on the inside.
Last is the veteran Smith. The Colts pillar has struggled badly with injuries, especially in recent seasons. Smith has missed 19 games over the last four seasons, which draws concern going forward. However, if Smith remains healthy, he's a reliable blocker who can punish in the running game.
Indianapolis has a lot to live up to in 2025, and the offensive line will be a huge part of that happening. Indy's offense operates through a solid ground game, so watch for Shane Steichen to lean on the protection to make things open up for his scheme.
