How to Watch/Stream/Listen Colts vs. Broncos
The Indianapolis Colts (1-0) will face off against the Denver Broncos (1-0) in a pivotal Week 2 matchup from Lucas Oil Stadium.
While the Colts defeated what appears to be a hollow Miami Dolphins team, Broncos QB Bo Nix struggled against the Tennessee Titans, who looked like a potential bottom-feeder.
It will be interesting to see Shane Steichen versus Vance Joseph, and Sean Payton versus Lou Anarumo. Here's how you catch the action this Sunday!
Colts vs. Broncos
-Date/Time | Sunday, September 14th @ 4:05 EST
-Where | Indianapolis, Lucas Oil Stadium
-Television | CBS - Kevin Harlan (Play-by-Play), Trent Green (Color Analyst), Melanie Collins (Sideline)
-Stream | YouTube Live TV, Hulu Live TV, Paramount+, Indianapolis area, Colts.com | Out of Market —NFL+ (On-Demand as Well)
-To find out what games will be in your area, check here.
-Radio | 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan, 97.1 HANK and the Ascension St Vincent Radio Network - Matt Taylor (Play-by-Play), Rick Venturi (Color Analyst), Larra Overton (Sideline)
The Colts are coming off a big-time victory over the Dolphins, where the offense shone with 418 yards (262 passing, 156 rushing), scoring on 7/7 drives (three touchdowns, four field goals).
As for Indy's defense, Anarumo was in the bag of Mike McDaniel. Anarumo's stop troops forced three turnovers (two picks, one fumble) and held the Dolphins offense to 211 total yards.
The Broncos pose more of a threat on both sides of the football. Offensively, Payton will have quarterback Nix ready to bounce back from a rough showing against the Titans (20-12) and poised to take advantage of a Colts defense that likely won't have Charvarius Ward.
As for Denver's defense, it provided a wild 28 pressures (Pro Football Focus) in route to six sacks of Titans QB Cam Ward. Names like Nik Bonitto (linebacker), Zach Allen (defensive tackle), and Pat Surtain II (cornerback) will give Jones a far tougher test for Week 2.
The Colts took care of business against a bad Dolphins team by achieving a 25-point victory, but the Broncos will be a true test for how good this Colts team is. We'll see if Jones can keep up the momentum from Week 1 and if Anarumo's defense can stay hot despite potentially missing a few key players.