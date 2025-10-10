How to Watch/Stream/Listen Colts vs. Cardinals
The Indianapolis Colts are heading into their second cross-conference matchup of the 2025 campaign, this time a home defense against the Arizona Cardinals.
While the Cardinals have dropped three-straight games and could be without starting quarterback Kyler Murray, Indianapolis must take Arizona as seriously as any to give themselves the best chance at a 5-1 start.
Here's how to catch the action when Shane Steichen collides with Jonathan Gannon at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Colts vs. Cardinals
-Date/Time | October 12th @ 1 pm EST
-Where | Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium
-Television | FOX - Kevin Kugler (Play-by-Play), Daryl Johnston (Color Analyst), Allison Williams (Sideline)
-Stream | NFL+, Prime Video, NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV, Paramount+
- To find out what games will be in your area, check here.
-Radio | Local Radio coverage: Sunday's game can be heard in Indianapolis on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan, 97.1 HANK and the Ascension St Vincent Radio Network - Matt Taylor (Play-by-Play), Rick Venturi (Color Analyst), Larra Overton (Sideline)
Indianapolis has established itself as a premier offense heading into this matchup on Sunday with Arizona. The Colts have put up 163 points through five games, which ranks second in the NFL only to the Detroit Lions (174).
The Colts are ready to establish the passing game against Arizona, a defense that ranks 28th in the NFL when facing the pass (254.2 yards allowed per game). The expectation here is that quarterback Daniel Jones will be allowed to establish the offensive rhythm, which will open up Jonathan Taylor for damage on the ground.
As for Lou Anarumo's side of the football, he'll be ready to take full advantage of an underwhelming Cardinals offensive line that's allowed 16 sacks and 66 pressures on Kyler Murray. Speaking of Murray, he missed his second practice on Thursday, which indicates Jacoby Brissett may suit up against his former team.
The Colts are ready to notch another victory in their cap to move to an impressive 5-1. Currently, Indianapolis is the top team to beat in the AFC, with the Buffalo Bills nipping at their heels in the second position.
With a whopping 74-point differential from themselves and their opponents, the Colts will do everything possible to replicate the performance they had with the Las Vegas Raiders against the Cardinals on Sunday.