How to Watch/Stream/Listen Colts vs. Rams
The Indianapolis Colts (3-0) will head out west to battle the Los Angeles Rams (2-1). This will be a difficult test for Shane Steichen & Co. on the road to face off against Matthew Stafford and a top-tier defensive line.
If Indianapolis can get the win, it will put them even higher up in the echelon of NFL teams in a young 2025 season.
Here's how to watch the cross-conference battle this Sunday!
Colts vs. Rams
-Date/Time | September 28th @ 4:05 pm EST
-Where | Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium
-Television | FOX - Kevin Kugler (Play-by-Play), Daryl Johnston (Color Analyst), Allison Williams (sideline)
-Stream | NFL +, Prime Video, NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV, Paramount +
-To find out what games will be in your area, check here.
-Radio | Local Radio coverage: Sunday's game can be heard in Indianapolis on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan, 97.1 HANK and the Ascension St Vincent Radio Network - Matt Taylor (Play-by-Play), Joe Reitz (Color Analyst), Larra Overton (Sideline)
Daniel Jones is playing out of his mind so far this year. Jones has 816 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, and no interceptions. He also has 55 rushing yards and two more touchdowns on the ground for five total.
The offense also has Jonathan Taylor in the backfield, who has dominated in 2025 with a league-best 338 rushing yards and three scores. But these offensive weapons will face off against a deadly Rams defensive front.
The Rams boast 12 team sacks (tied for first in the NFL) and are 11th in the league in rushing yards allowed (309). Regardless of how the Colts choose to attack this Rams defense, it will be a tough task.
However, it might be even tougher for Lou Anarumo to stop the future Hall of Famer, Stafford. Anarumo likely won't have Kenny Moore II in the slot, which means that names like Mekhi Blackmon and Mike Hilton will take on the NFL's top receiver, Puka Nacua.
This game will truly test Indy's mettle. If the Colts can go out west, on the road, and take out one of the most complete teams in the league to move to 4-0, no doubts will be left that this team is a true Super Bowl contender.
We'll see how things pan out in a clash of two fantastic coaches. Also, an interesting QB duel will unfold, as Stafford is the proven success under center, while Jones is the newly emerged talent that is shocking the NFL.