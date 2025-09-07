How to Watch/Stream/Listen Colts vs. Dolphins Week 1
The Indianapolis Colts will go toe-to-toe with the Miami Dolphins for their Week 1 opener, with the intention to defend Lucas Oil Stadium from the AFC East contender.
There is a lot on the line for head coach Shane Steichen entering his third season leading the charge for the Colts. Also, all eyes will be on the new starting quarterback, Daniel Jones, and how he fares against an overlooked Dolphins defense.
Here's how you can catch the action!
Colts vs. Dolphins
-Date/Time | Sunday, September 7th @ 1 pm EST
-Where | Indianapolis, Lucas Oil Stadium
-Television | CBS - Andrew Catalon (Play-By-Play), Charles Davis (Color Analyst), AJ Ross (Sideline)
-Stream | Indianapolis area, Colts.com | Out of Market — NFL+ (On-Demand as Well)
-To find out what games will be in your area, check here.
-Radio | 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan, 97.1 HANK and the Ascension St Vincent Radio Network - Matt Taylor (Play-By-Play), Rick Venturi (Color Analyst), Larra Overton (Sideline)
The Colts must start their critical 2025 campaign the best way possible: with a Week 1 victory, something that has eluded the team since 2013.
While the quarterback situation reveals a question mark for the Colts, there is plenty of offensive talent like Jonathan Taylor (running back), Michael Pittman Jr. (wide receiver), Tyler Warren (tight end), as well as offensive linemen like Bernhard Raimann (left tackle), Quenton Nelson (left guard), and Braden Smith (right tackle).
On the defensive side of the ball, Lou Anarumo gets to work with Charvarius Ward (cornerback), Camryn Bynum (safety), Zaire Franklin (linebacker), and DeForest Buckner (defensive tackle).
Given how explosive the Dolphins' offense can be, it's all about limiting talents like Tyreek Hill (wide receiver), Jaylen Waddle (wide receiver), De'Von Achane (running back), and Tua Tagovailoa (quarterback).
There is an immense amount of pressure on the Colts to make something of the 2025 season. After two mediocre campaigns with nine and eight victories, the new ownership under Carlie Irsay-Gordon wants more from this team.
There's too much talent on both sides of the ball not to improve from Steichen's first two seasons. However, what will decide the success of this team more than anything is what happens with the quarterback situation.
The Colts kick off their season against the Dolphins at 1 pm EST to defend home turf for the first time this year.