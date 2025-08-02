Colts Icons Cement Legacy on All-Time NFL List
The Indianapolis Colts are in the middle of a critical training camp with plenty of questions surrounding the quarterback tilt between Anthony Richardson Sr. and Daniel Jones. After back-to-back nine and eight-win seasons, fans are ready for more success like the team had in the 2000s.
Indy's most illustrious names were on the squad during that span, and Sports Illustrated's Monday Morning Quarterback staff placed seven Colts names on the All-Quarter Century Team (2000-2025). The ranks include first, second, and third-team tiers, along with honorable mentions.
Starting off the list is a name nobody should be surprised by, and a quarterback who shaped what success means for the Colts' franchise.
Quarterback | Peyton Manning - Second Team
Notable Numbers: Five MVPs, 14 Pro Bowls, seven First-Team All-Pros, two Super Bowl championships, 71,940 passing yards, 539 passing TDs, Hall of Fame (2021)
Peyton Manning was surgical, brilliant, and hard to shake. 'The Sheriff' dissected defenses before the ball was ever snapped, putting opposing players exactly where he wanted them for precision operation.
Manning is the greatest player of the Indianapolis era for the Colts and is arguably the largest reason they didn't get sold out of the Circle City after his drafting in 1998.
Running Back | Frank Gore - Honorable Mention
Notable Numbers: 16,000 rushing yards (third all-time), five Pro Bowls, 81 rushing TDs, Second-Team All-Pro
Frank Gore joined Indianapolis in 2015 and played with them for three years (2015-2017). Gore accumulated 2,953 rushing yards and 19 all-purpose scores through 48 starts with the team. His 16,000 career rushing yards through 16 years showed his longevity.
Gore finished his career bouncing around the league as a backup and rotational piece, but his time with the Colts will be remembered for versatility, reliability, and poise despite not putting up his best numbers with the squad.
Edgerrin James | Running Back - Honorable Mention
Notable Numbers: 12,246 rushing yards, 80 rushing TDs, four Pro Bowls, First-Team All-Pro, 1999 Offensive Rookie of the Year, Hall of Fame (2021)
Edgerrin James kicked off his NFL career as hot as possible, winning the 1999 Offensive Rookie of the Year Award and following up that season with a torrid sophomore campaign. In those first two seasons, James had 3,262 rushing yards, 26 rushing TDs, and 186 first downs.
James spent seven years with Indy and was a staple of the offense through its most illustrious and successful seasons. James is arguably the greatest back to ever grace the field for the Colts, with only Marshall Faulk making a case against him.
Marvin Harrison | Wide Receiver - Third Team
Notable Numbers: 1,102 receptions, 14,580 receiving yards, 128 receiving TDs, eight Pro Bowls, three First-Team All-Pros, Super Bowl champion, Hall of Fame (2016)
Marvin Harrison was the quintessential go-to for Manning throughout his NFL career. As one of the deadliest pass-catchers in NFL history, Harrison strung together a wildly impressive four-year stretch (1999-2002) where he caught at least 102 passes and scored 11 touchdowns.
Harrison was consistent and difficult to handle for defenses, often creating separation and hauling in virtually any pass that Manning threw his way. His 143 catches in 2002 were an NFL record and stood for 17 years.
Quenton Nelson | Left Guard - Honorable Mention
Notable Numbers: Seven Pro Bowls, three First-Team All-Pros, 112 starts
Colts offensive guard Quenton Nelson was drafted by the squad in 2018 with the sixth-overall pick and hasn't looked back since. Over his seven NFL seasons, he's put up as many Pro Bowls and shows zero signs of slowing down.
Now with new starters Tanor Bortolini (center) and Matt Goncalves (right guard), Nelson's experience and veteran prowess will be leaned upon like never before. It's expected at this point that Nelson secures another Pro Bowl, which is very likely given his superstar-level skills.
Jeff Saturday | Center - Honorable Mention
Notable Numbers: Six Pro Bowls, two First-Team All-Pros, Super Bowl champion, 202 starts
Jeff Saturday was the pinnacle of a field general on the offensive line, keeping up with Manning's relentless approach to setting up the offense for the best chance at success. Saturday wasn't drafted, but Indianapolis knew there was far more than his low-level draft stock.
Saturday became Indy's interim head coach following the firing of Frank Reich during the 2022 regular season and struggled badly to win games. However, it was a grand scheme from then-owner Jim Irsay to establish a successful mindset in a deflated locker room.
Adam Vinatieri | Kicker - First Team
Notable Numbers: 24 NFL seasons, 599 field goals, three Pro Bowls, three First-Team All-Pros, four Super Bowl championships
Adam Vinatieri might be best known for what he accomplished with the New England Patriots, but he played for Indianapolis for 14 of his 24 years. Vinatieri played until he was 47 years old and is a shoe-in for the NFL Hall of Fame.
Kickers in today's league strive to have the clutch gene and consistency that Vinatieri had. Now, for the Colts, it's up to Spencer Shrader to become a reliable answer at the kicking position after the team let go of Matt Gay.
