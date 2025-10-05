Colts Inactives Include Two Starters, Dodge Top Raiders Weapon
The Indianapolis Colts are coming off the heels of their first loss of 2025. Now, the squad will focus attention to the 1-3 Las Vegas Raiders with the hopes to move to 3-0 at home on the young NFL season.
Shane Steichen will have his offense on point and ready to avoid mindless mishaps like those seen against the Los Angeles Rams. As for Lou Anarumo's defense, he'll try to have his secondary lined up to limit what Geno Smith can find downfield.
Here are the inactives for the upcoming AFC battle from Lucas Oil Stadium.
Colts Inactives
The Colts have seven total players as inactives, and while Alec Pierce and Kenny Moore II are starters; it was understood they'd likely not suit up for this game. Pierce didn't clear the concussion protocol, and Moore is still rehabbing an Achilles injury.
Expect Adonai Mitchell to see a limited snap count, and Ashton Dulin to see some playing time. As for Moore's absence, veteran Mike Hilton filled in last week and likely will resume that role against the Raiders.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Raiders Inactives
The Raiders are heavily banged up heading into Week 5, missing three key starters in cornerback Eric Stokes, linebacker Germaine Pratt, and tight end Brock Bowers.
Typically, Michael Mayer would step into the role as the starting tight end, but since he's also not going to see the field, that means third-stringer Ian Thomas will get the nod against Anarumo's defense.
The Colts might have lost to the Rams in Week 4, but overall, the team had a solid game on both sides of the ball. If not for the big-time gaffes from second-year wideout Mitchell, there is a high likelihood Indy is 4-0 heading into this game against the Raiders.
Quarterback Daniel Jones had his first turnovers of the 2025 season against the Rams, throwing two interceptions. The former New York Giant will look to get back to mistake-free football.
As for the offensive line, they played their worst game of the year against the Rams. Now, they get a lesser Raiders defensive front to bounce back against. However, defensive end Maxx Crosby can still ruin an offensive game plan, so he'll be a massive focus for Tony Sparano Jr.'s troops.
The Raiders' offense has been quite underwhelming with Smith under center, but they still have some playmakers. Rookie running back Ashton Jeanty is coming off a three-touchdown performance, and wide receiver Jakobi Myers leads the way with 21 catches and 258 receiving yards.
If names like DeForest Buckner and Laiatu Latu can break through the protection enough, they might cause more turnovers from Smith. On the year, the veteran Raiders quarterback has more interceptions thrown (7) than touchdowns (6).
The Colts have a golden opportunity to send the Raiders to 1-4 while defending home turf this afternoon. If Indianapolis can take out another AFC opponent and move to 4-1, they'll regain momentum to take into Week 6 against the Arizona Cardinals.