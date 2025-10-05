Laiatu Latu is Providing Colts Elite-Level Production
Defensive end Laiatu Latu was drafted as the first defensive player by the Indianapolis Colts in 2024, and understandably, expectations were high as soon as his rookie year. However, Latu didn't blow the roof off the place, logging 4.0 sacks, 32 tackles, and three forced fumbles.
In year two, Latu is starting to display his skills and potential as Indy's top edge rusher, especially following his best career game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4. Latu logged nine QB pressures, a sack, a tackle for loss, and two hits on Matthew Stafford.
Now, Latu finds himself amongst elite company, as Pro Football Focus has Latu among only nine players in the NFL with a defensive grade of 90.0 or higher. For Latu, he places third with a blistering defensive grade of 92.3.
Latu has played three out of four possible games during his sophomore season and has tallied eight tackles, one tackle for loss, two pass breakups, and a sack.
This is what the Colts were hoping they'd see from Latu, and so far, the former UCLA Bruins superstar is thriving during his short time as a part of Lou Anarumo's new defensive scheme for Indianapolis.
When it comes to NFL defensive ends, many judge the productivity and caliber on sacks and QB pressures. While that's a somewhat fair assessment, those metrics don't always paint the entire picture of how well an edge is playing.
For Latu, he's been great on all fronts for the Colts in his three games this year.
Latu's Pro Football Focus defensive grade is second among all eligible defensive ends. Also, his pass-rushing mark of 83.0 is 15th among 166 defensive ends, and he's playing efficiently against opposing rushing attacks, cementing a 79.0 grade, which ranks seventh at his position.
In short, Latu is showing the Colts and the league that he can do it all, and he's coming off a torrid performance against a great Rams offense that features a future NFL Hall of Famer as the signal-caller in Stafford.
Latu's star is slowly rising, and while there are likely bumps in the road ahead for such a young player, he's beginning to stabilize and become a possible 10-sack type with plenty of other areas to ruin an offensive game plan.
The Colts see the Las Vegas Raiders later today at Lucas Oil Stadium with aspirations to get back into the win column after sustaining their first loss of 2025. Latu will be leaned upon against a suspect Raiders O-Line to disrupt anything Geno Smith has in store for Anarumo's side of the ball.