NFL Metric Shows Colts Offensive Line's Ineptitude Against Lions
The Indianapolis Colts fell flat offensively against the Detroit Lions in week 12 at home, 24-6. Quarterback Anthony Richardson entered the game coming off his best career performance against the New York Jets, but his supporting cast fell apart around him on all levels. While the skill positions can take some blame, the offensive line's showing was unacceptable. Stampede Blue's Noah Compton provided a damming statistic Richardson's protection against the Lions, per Next Gen Stats.
Richardson finished the game 11/28 passing (39.3%), which looks awful on a stat sheet. However, as the information above states, Richardson was essentially running for his life. Lions defensive tackle Alim McNeill ruined guard Dalton Tucker, getting in Richardson's face often to cause pressure. More often than not Richardson's passes were either thrown away due to no time for offensive reads or dropped by his pass-catchers.
This was arguably the worst showing of the year from Indy's trenches. All-Pro and Pro Bowler Quenton Nelson logged a brutal 19.3 pass-blocking grade (Pro Football Focus) and allowed 4 pressures, tying fellow guard Tucker. Along with Nelson, the other veteran Braden Smith played uncharacteristically and looked shaky. Rookie Matt Goncalves was the brightest spot on the line, pulling a solid 84.4 blocking grade on 35 pass-blocking snaps.
When the fourth quarter concluded the team had allowed 12 pressures (Pro Football) but 11 were on the offensive line. Richardson didn't take any sacks or turn the football over, which is astounding considering the never-ending pressure from the interior gaps. The former Florida Gator may have an awful completion percentage, but if one goes back and watches the game a second time through, it's glaringly obvious why he finds no consistency.
Richardson is in the developmental stage of his young NFL career, not the generational. The offensive line allowing so much pressure on their quarterback, along with the penalties and miscues isn't going to generate a winning formula from Shane Steichen. The Colts are officially past the difficult portion of their schedule, with a much softer stride ahead. We'll see if Indy can get back into the win column against the New England Patriots.
