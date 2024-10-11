Colts Have Lengthy Injury Report Before Battle with Titans
The Indianapolis Colts have released their final injury report before they face the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium this Sunday.
Running back Jonathan Taylor is the most prominent designation, as he'll miss another game due to an ankle injury. However, while nobody else is out, several prominent players are questionable. Wide receiver Josh Downs (toe), offensive tackle Braden Smith (knee/ankle), cornerback Kenny Moore II (hip/shoulder), and quarterback Anthony Richardson (oblique) all have the title but practiced in full (minus Richardson-limited).
Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.'s back injury was initially thought to sideline him for multiple weeks, with injured reserve being a real possibility. However, Pittman's toughness was on full display practicing on Friday afternoon. If the star pass-catcher can play through the pain, he'll still be valuable even if in a limited capacity.
Indianapolis' defense also learned it will face Titans second-year field general Will Levis.
While Levis has struggled mightily in 2024, the Colts defense is allowing a league-worst 419.2 yards per game, giving the Titans a real chance to finally play well offensively. Colts' defensive coordinator Gus Bradley can't afford to allow the Titans and offensive weapon Tony Pollard to dictate the pace and put up 30+ points. If Bradley values his job, he'll bring some exotic looks, blitzes, and pressure packages to force Levis into bad decisions with the football.
The Colts are 2-3 but 0-2 in AFC South play, making this a must-win scenario for Shane Steichen's troops. However, the Titans are 1-3 and playing their first divisional game of 2024, giving this contest added intrigue as Richardson will face off against Levis in a critical duel on Sunday afternoon.
