Colts' Injury Situation Remains Ideal Ahead of Season Kickoff
It's been a dozen years since the Indianapolis Colts last won on opening day, and if they hope to defend Lucas Oil Stadium against the Miami Dolphins this Sunday, then the health of the roster will be paramount.
The good news is that both days of practice ahead of this weekend's season kickoff have featured zero players missing practice due to injury. Just one player, backup running back Tyler Goodson, has missed any time, as an elbow injury suffered during the preseason has caused him to be a limited participant both days.
Here's what the injury report looks like for both teams ahead of Sunday's matchup:
COLTS
WEDNESDAY
- Limited Participant — RB Tyler Goodson (elbow)
THURSDAY
- Limited Participant — RB Tyler Goodson (elbow)
If Goodson misses this weekend's game, then the Colts will ride with rookie running back DJ Giddens behind starter Jonathan Taylor, while it's likely they call up Khalil Herbert from the practice squad. Goodson does have an important role as a core special teamer, though, so coordinator Brian Mason will need to have a backup plan.
DOLPHINS
WEDNESDAY
- Did Not Participate — CB Ethan Bonner (hamstring), TE Darren Waller (hip), RB Jaylen Wright (knee)
- Limited Participant — RB Devon Achane (calf), S Ashtyn Davis (calf), WR D'Wayne Eskridge (concussion), WR Tyreek Hill (oblique, calf), OT Austin Jackson (toe)
- Full Participant — CB Storm Duck (hip), TE Julian Hill (shoulder), S Ifeatu Melifonwu (hamstring), S Dante Trader (hamstring)
THURSDAY
- Did Not Participate — CB Ethan Bonner (hamstring), TE Darren Waller (hip), RB Jaylen Wright (knee)
- Limited Participant — RB Devon Achane (calf), S Elijah Campbell (knee), G James Daniels (ankle), S Ashtyn Davis (calf), WR D'Wayne Eskridge (concussion), WR Tyreek Hill (oblique, calf)
- Full Participant — CB Storm Duck (hip), TE Julian Hill (shoulder), OT Austin Jackson (toe), S Ifeatu Melifonwu (hamstring), S Dante Trader (hamstring)
The Dolphins were already in rough shape, injury-wise, and then Campbell and Daniels were added to the list. While Campbell is a backup, Daniels is a starter. However, next to Daniels on the offensive line is Jackson, who was bumped up to a full participant on Thursday after being limited on Wednesday. Bonner, Waller, and Wright all remain sidelined.