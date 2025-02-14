Horseshoe Huddle

Colts Interested in Giants Coach

The Indianapolis Colts take their 2025 defense seriously by showing intrigue in a veteran leader.

Sep 15, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; General view of Indianapolis Colts helmets during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
The Indianapolis Colts are reportedly interested in a new defensive hire per Pro Football Talk by way of CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz; Jerome Henderson from the New York Giants.

Henderson has plenty of defensive coaching experience, having spent the last five seasons with the Giants and other stints with the New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, and Atlanta Falcons.

Henderson also brings valuable playing experience, as he logged eight NFL seasons (1991-1998) as a defensive back with the New England Patriots (1991-1993; 1996), Buffalo Bills (1993-1994), Philadelphia Eagles (1995), and New York Jets (1997-1998).

After the lackluster defensive year from Gus Bradley's staff, it makes sense for Indy to be interested in new direction for their cornerbacks and safeties.

Indianapolis can't afford another tumultuous season with their defense if they hope to keep many different people and positions employed. It's difficult to say, but this team has to make the playoffs or things will likely change in a rift from the front office down to the players.

The offense and Anthony Richardson has to step up their game, but so do the stop troops under Lou Anarumo in 2025. Potentially hiring Henderson is another small step in the right direction for a team in desperate need of postseason football.

