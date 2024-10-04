Colts, Jaguars Final Injury Report: Anthony Richardson QUESTIONABLE
The Indianapolis Colts (2-2) and Jacksonville Jaguars (0-4) square off on Sunday in a pivotal AFC South matchup where the visiting Colts look to build momentum with a third consecutive win while the Jaguars just hope to keep their season alive.
The biggest problem for both sides currently is health, as the Colts already ruled out three starters on Friday while both teams combined to list nine other players as questionable.
Here is the final injury report for both teams.
COLTS
WEDNESDAY
- Did Not Participate — LB Zaire Franklin (illness), C Ryan Kelly (neck), CB Kenny Moore II (hip), DE Kwity Paye (quadricep), OT Braden Smith (knee), LB Grant Stuard (heel), RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle)
- Limited Participant — QB Anthony Richardson (oblique)
THURSDAY
- Did Not Participate — C Ryan Kelly (neck), Kenny Moore II (hip), Kwity Paye (quadricep), RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle)
- Limited Participant — QB Anthony Richardson (oblique)
- Full Participant — LB Zaire Franklin (illness), OT Braden Smith (knee), LB Grant Stuard (heel)
FRIDAY
- Did Not Participate — C Ryan Kelly (neck), CB Kenny Moore II (hip), DE Kwity Paye (quadricep), OT Braden Smith (knee), RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle), DT Grover Stewart (rest)
- Limited Participant — QB Anthony Richardson (oblique)
- Full Participant — LB Zaire Franklin (illness), LB Grant Stuard (heel)
QUESTIONABLE — Anthony Richardson, Braden Smith, Ryan Kelly
OUT — Jonathan Taylor, Kenny Moore II, Kwity Paye
Whether or not Richardson is able to play, either he or Joe Flacco will need to take advantage of a Jaguars defense that ranks near the bottom of the league in passing as well as sacks. The question for the Colts is whether Richardson can be himself while playing.
Both Smith and Kelly are listed as questionable, but the vibe for either is different. Smith practicing one full day per week, being questionable and playing is becoming routine, whereas Kelly hasn't practiced in the last five sessions and was out of last week's game.
With Taylor out, the Colts will be without their most explosive offensive playmaker. Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson will share the workload. The Colts may call Evan Hull or Trent Pennix up from the practice squad for this game.
Both Paye and Moore exited the Week 3 matchup with the Chicago Bears early, didn't practice last week or this week, and are now out. In Paye's spot, it'll likely be more of Laiatu Latu, Isaiah Land, and Adam Gotsis. For Moore, Chris Lammons likely gets the start.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
JAGUARS
WEDNESDAY
- Did Not Participate — DE Josh Hines-Allen (concussion), LB Devin Lloyd (knee)
- Limited Participant — LB Yasir Abdullah (neck), RB Tank Bigsby (shoulder), WR Gabe Davis (shoulder), TE Evan Engram (hamstring), RB Travis Etienne (shoulder), CB Jarrian Jones (shoulder), S Darnell Savage (quadricep)
THURSDAY
- Limited Participant — LB Yasir Abdullah (neck), RB Tank Bigsby (shoulder), WR Gabe Davis (shoulder), TE Evan Engram (hamstring), RB Travis Etienne (shoulder), DE Josh Hines-Allen (concussion), CB Jarrian Jones (shoulder), LB Devin Lloyd (knee), S Darnell Savage (quadricep)
FRIDAY
- Did Not Participate — DE Arik Armstead (rest)
- Limited Participant — LB Yasir Abdullah (neck), RB Tank Bigsby (shoulder), WR Gabe Davis (shoulder), TE Evan Engram (hamstring), RB Travis Etienne (shoulder), DE Josh Hines-Allen (concussion), CB Jarrian Jones (shoulder), LB Devin Lloyd (knee), S Darnell Savage (quadricep)
QUESTIONABLE — Yasir Abdullah, Evan Engram, Darnell Savage, Josh Hines-Allen, Devin Lloyd, Daniel Thomas
Engram has been out since Week 2 with a hamstring injury, but it would be fitting for him to make his return against the Colts, a team he's had a good bit of success against. A great chunk of the defensive talent is in question for Jacksonville as starters Hines-Allen, Lloyd, and Savage are all up in the air.
Need your fill on daily Colts' content? Head over to the Locked On Colts' YouTube channel where Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks hit on all the major topics surrounding this team. Hit that subscribe button while you are there!
Become a Locked On Colts insider! Ask your burning questions and get prompt answers from someone who's around the team every day! Get special access from the locker room, practice field, and press box!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.