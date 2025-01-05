Colts, Jaguars Week 18 Inactives: Firepower Missing On Both Sides
The Indianapolis Colts (7-9) and Jacksonville Jaguars (4-12) are nearly set for their matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.
Coming into the game, the Colts ruled out quarterback Anthony Richardson (back) on Friday and listed cornerback JuJu Brents (knee) as questionable. On Saturday, the Colts removed Brents from Injured Reserve and removed his injury designation, clearing the way for him to play for the first time since Week 1.
The Jaguars ruled offensive tackle Walker Little (ankle) out and listed linebacker Ventrell Miller (ankle) as questionable. Star edge rusher Josh Hines-Allen (personal) was also added to the injury report and ruled out on Saturday. Miller was also made inactive prior to the game.
Here are both teams' lists of inactive players:
- DE Isaiah Land
- TE Will Mallory
- LB Cameron McGrone
- QB Anthony Richardson (back)
- IOL Dalton Tucker
With Richardson out, it's Joe Flacco getting the start once again. He has a record of 1-4 as a starter this season. The rest of the Colts' inactive players are healthy scratches.
- CB Ronald Darby
- DE Josh Hines-Allen (personal)
- DT Tyler Lacy
- OT Walker Little (ankle)
- LB Ventrell Miller (ankle)
- DT Esezi Otomewo
Starting left tackle Little will be missed for Jacksonville's offense, as will Hines-Allen for the defensive side of the ball. In 10 career games against the Colts, Hines-Allen has 10.5 sacks, 9 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles, and 1 recovered.
