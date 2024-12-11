Colts Cornerback Had Strong Statement on Broncos' Pat Surtain II
Looking ahead to what might be the Indianapolis Colts' most important game of the year against the Denver Broncos, one of their most impactful opposing players to keep a keen eye on ahead of the tough matchup is All-Pro cornerback Pat Surtain II.
After being in the league for four years, Surtain has emerged on this Denver defensive unit as one of the most talented cornerbacks in the NFL, netting two Pro Bowl selections, one All-Pro appearance, and expects to be shooting for more accolades at the end of his age-24 campaign this season.
Surtain is one of those players who cannot be overlooked when he's on the field, and as this week's contest looms against the 8-5 Broncos, some on the Colts' roster have already begun taking notice of the Denver defensive back.
The latest to sound off on Surtain is second-year Colts cornerback Jaylon Jones, revealing during Monday's media availability what stands out on tape when watching the Broncos' defender.
"Very fluent-- especially for a bigger dude," Jones said describing Surtain. "He uses his strength to his advantage. Very smart player as well. He's one of those guys in the league that puts it all together."
Jones has seemingly done his research on the Broncos defender, and he takes some strong pride in it. The Colts' corner went on to talk about the value he holds in watching around the league and breaking down film for elite players like Surtain.
"Being in this league is always a blessing-- nothing short of it," Jones said. "It's always good as a brotherhood in the NFL, you always see other film on guys; watching games of other guys, and things like that. Everybody gets knowledge off of each other. Just seeing what guys are doing. How they play this route versus this dude, or how they play this during this concept. It's always good to see things like that."
Jones and the Colts will clearly have their work cut out for them when they travel to Denver to face off against Surtain and a pesky Broncos defense. Kick off is scheduled at Empower Field at Mile High for 1 PM ET on Sunday where Indianapolis hopes to end the day back .500.
