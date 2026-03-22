Well Established Free Agent Linebacker Could Be Steal for Colts

The Indianapolis Colts seem to have much of their potent offense intact outside of filling the void left behind by long-time wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. following the trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

However, the defense needs work, and Chris Ballard has been putting together signings to shore up depth as the franchise revamps the stop troops for coordinator Lou Anarumo.

The two areas that stand out most are linebacker and defensive end. Yes, the Colts brought on Akeem Davis-Gaither and Arden Key, but more firepower is required to survive in what will be a competitive AFC South.

For linebacker, the draft features a slew of prospects Indy could nail down on Days 2 and 3, but bringing on a proven veteran with a cheap deal will help round everything out with a blend of youth and experience.

For Bradley Locker at Pro Football Focus, one talent is a feature on his 10 free agents who could be steals that fit what Indy needs: 11-year veteran, Shaq Thompson.

"Thompson may not have many seasons left in the tank, but the longtime standout could better linebacker rooms around the NFL if his coverage abilities are maintained in 2026."

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) is tackled out of bounds by Buffalo Bills linebacker Shaq Thompson (45) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Indianapolis got Davis-Gaither, a veteran who is on the right side of 30 (28), but a grizzled veteran like Thompson is a fantastic addition.

He wouldn't be expected to turn back the clock or start, and would provide valuable depth for Anarumo, especially in coverage.

Last year as a member of the Buffalo Bills defense, Thompson played his rotational role well. He finished with a Pro Football Focus coverage mark of 70.2 on 207 pass defense snaps.

While he had some issues with missed tackles (14), his coverage ability is the allure for Indy to ink him to a deal.

He appeared in 12 games in 2025 and recorded 56 tackles, six tackles for loss, 1.0 sacks, two pass breakups, one forced fumble, and two quarterback hits.

Thompson's availability has been spotty over the last three seasons due to various injuries, but if he can right the ship in that regard, he'd fit in nicely to Indy's linebacker-needy room.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) tackles Buffalo Bills linebacker Shaq Thompson (45) after throwing an interception during the first quarter in an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thompson will be 32 by the time the season starts, so don't expect him to provide a massive impact to Anarumo's defense. Luckily, that wouldn't be why the Colts would hypothetically sign him.

The idea is that the Colts will draft a linebacker like Jacob Rodriguez, Jake Golday, or Josiah Trotter to start immediately as a rookie.

This makes a signing like Thompson even better, as it gives the Colts a good mixture of starters and rotational pieces to the second level of the defense.

Thompson may be past his prime, but his career production can't be ignored. Through 135 games, he's stacked the following numbers, showcasing a highly respectable veteran tenure that proves what he can bring to a defense.

808 tackles

60 tackles for loss

34 quarterback hits

3 interceptions

28 pass breakups

4 fumbles recovered

1 fumble return for a touchdown

13.0 sacks

This isn't a blockbuster signing, but with how bad the Colts need help at linebacker, it would be a cheap deal for Thompson that would pad up the position for a critical 2026 season.

We'll see if Thompson is on Indy's radar and if he brings his veteranship to Anarumo's defense this year.