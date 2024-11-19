Colts’ Win Causes Jets to Pull Plug on Current Regime
The Indianapolis Colts defeated the New York Jets in thrilling fashion, 28-27 on Sunday in a week 11 battle at MetLife Stadium. However, while the Colts moved to 5-6, keeping their playoff hopes alive, the Jets fell to 3-8, ruining nearly all chance of a postseason berth. Due to this, the Jets have fired general manager Joe Douglas.
Since the start of 2024, Aaron Rodgers and New York have looked unstable as a franchise. This was shown in their defeat to Indy, as Rodgers couldn't generate much momentum. The four-time NFL MVP looked slow and uncomfortable against Grover Stewart, Kwity Paye, DeForest Buckner, and Laiatu Latu, completing 22/29 passes for only 184 yards through the air. While Rodgers did throw a pair of touchdowns, he was also sacked three times and had constant pressure around him.
While it's a tough day for the Jets' organization to change direction up top, it's a reason to be proud of the Colts' squad. After Anthony Richardson and the rest of the team appeared upside down following the young signal-caller's benching for Joe Flacco, this was the return performance that was much needed to reinstall confidence in the former number four overall pick, as well as the rest of Indy's locker room given comments that surfaced from notables like cornerback Kenny Moore II.
While the victory can only be short-lived with the Detroit Lions coming to Indianapolis for week 12, it's a reason to be excited for the Colts' front office to watch their QB overcome adversity. For Richardson to take all the pressure, go on the road, and defeat a team that needed a win as much as he did is a show of strong will. We'll see if this momentum can continue as the Colts prepare for the Lions' superpowered offense and Dan Campbell.
