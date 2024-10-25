Colts' Taylor, Buckner 'Tracking Very Well' for Texans Game
The Indianapolis Colts (4-3) travel south on Sunday to take on the Houston Texans (5-2) for a share of the AFC South lead. The good news for Indy is that reinforcements may be on the way.
On Friday, Colts head coach Shane Steichen told reporters that running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (IR-ankle) are "tracking very well" ahead of Sunday's game.
Buckner suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers and was subsequently placed on IR. In his absence, Raekwon Davis, Taven Bryan, and Adetomiwa Adebawore have worked together to replace him, but there is truly no substitute for the two-time All-Pro.
Taylor also suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, leaving early and not returning to the field at all until this week at practice. The Colts struggled to run the ball in Taylor's absence, as Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson amassed 231 yards and 2 touchdowns on 63 carries (3.7 avg.).
Buckner returned to practice on Wednesday, logging a limited session before being a full participant on Thursday and getting a rest day on Friday. Taylor was also limited on Wednesday and full on Thursday, but he did practice on Friday. The injury report will reveal to what extent Taylor practiced.
