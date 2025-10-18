Jonathan Taylor Dominates Offensive Player of the Year Conversation
No one in football has been more dominant through six weeks than the Indianapolis Colts' veteran RB Jonathan Taylor. The star running back has bulldozed his way to the top of the Offensive Player of the Year race, now sitting as the odds-on favorite at +175, via DraftKings Sportsbook.
That’s a staggering rise for a player who entered the season with the 14th-best odds at +2500. Six games later, every sportsbook in the country is rethinking how they priced him.
Taylor currently leads the entire NFL in rushing yards (603), rush attempts (115), rushing touchdowns (7), rushing first downs (29), and yards per game (100.5)—all while recording zero fumbles.
His combination of volume, efficiency, and ball security has powered an Indianapolis offense that sits among the league’s elite.
The preseason projections are laughable in hindsight. Taylor’s total touchdown prop line was listed at +9.5 TDs (-102) for the entire year, and he’s already hit eight with 11 games left to play.
His rushing yard total opened at +1,200.5 yards (-114), a mark he’s on pace to hit by late November. For those who took Taylor's futures in August, the cash-out button is practically glowing.
If his pace continues, Taylor will finish with 326 carries, 1,708 rushing yards, 416 receiving yards, 23 total touchdowns, 82 first downs, and zero fumbles on the 2025 season.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Those numbers would mark his second 2,000-yard, 20-touchdown season since 2021—and put him on the short list of backs bound for Canton, Ohio.
The Colts’ offense flows through Taylor, and defenses still can’t stop it. Even when opponents load the box, Taylor’s vision and burst turn nothing plays into drive-sustaining runs.
What separates him this season is his efficiency. Every carry feels calculated—patient enough to let blocks develop, explosive enough to flip field position in seconds.
If the current trend holds, the OPOY race may already be over before Thanksgiving. Taylor’s the engine of a 5–1 Colts team that looks built for a deep playoff run.
Taylor isn’t just leading the NFL in rushing—he’s leading the next great Colts era. And if this pace continues, he won’t just be Offensive Player of the Year—he’ll be carving out a Hall of Fame path in real time.
His dominance has reignited pride in Indianapolis, echoing the days of past Colts legends. Taylor isn’t just building a résumé, he’s building a legacy that defines a generation.
For bettors, this might be the last window to find value before the market moves again. At +175, Taylor’s OPOY odds still offer plus money—but he’s one dominant performance away from the line flipping to minus money for good.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.