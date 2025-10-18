Jonathan Taylor First 5 Games in 2021:

• 327 Rush Yards - *1,811 Finished*

• 197 Rec Yards - *360 Finished*

• 3 TDs - * 20 Finished*



Jonathan Taylor First 5 Games in 2025:

• 480 Rush Yards

• 133 Rec Yards

• 7 TDs



JT only gets better with time.pic.twitter.com/PWw2ZoTZ4e