Colts' Jonathan Taylor, Josh Downs Pass Legends in Win vs. Jaguars
The Indianapolis Colts (8-9) finished their season on a high point on Sunday as they grabbed an overtime win at home against the AFC South division-rival Jacksonville Jaguars (4-13).
With this being the final game of the season, not only were there plenty of single-game bests reached, but several players also cemented the biggest seasons of their career.
The "Crunching Numbers" series is reserved weekly for acknowledging milestones and achievements reached by the Colts and their individual players after each game. The following achievements by the Colts were provided postgame by Colts Communications, unless listed otherwise.
STATISTICAL LEADERS
- Passing: QB Joe Flacco | 264 yards
- Rushing: RB Jonathan Taylor | 177 yards
- Receiving: WR Josh Downs | 94 yards
- Tackles: CB Jaylon Jones | 9
- Sacks: LB Zaire Franklin, DE Kwity Paye | 1.0
- Takeaways: FS Julian Blackmon | 1 interception
- Kicking: K Matt Gay | 4-of-5 field goals (80.0%), 2-of-2 extra points (100%)
- Punting: P Rigoberto Sanchez | 4 punts, 50.0-yard average
- Returns: Anthony Gould | 3 punt returns, 4.0-yard avg.
OFFENSE
Running back Jonathan Taylor ran the ball 34 times for 177 yards (5.2 avg.) and 1 touchdown. He also caught 1-of-2 targets for 3 yards.
- His carries are a new single-game career high
- He tied Eric Dickerson (24) for the second-most 100-yard rushing games in franchise history. Taylor's eight 100-yard rushing games in 2024 are tied for the fifth-most in single-season franchise history.
- Taylor passed Lenny Moore (55) for the most total touchdowns by a Colts player in their first five seasons.
- Taylor has five consecutive games with at least 100 yards from scrimmage, which is tied for the longest streak by a player in the NFL this season. His four consecutive 100-yard rushing games make the longest active streak in the NFL.
Wide receiver Josh Downs caught 10-of-13 targets for 94 yards (9.4 avg.).
- His receptions are a new single-game career high.
- He set new single-season career highs in receptions (72) and receiving yards (803).
- He passed Marvin Harrison (137) for the most receptions by a Colts player in their first two seasons.
Wide receiver Alec Pierce caught 2-of-2 targets for 57 yards (28.5 avg.) and 1 touchdown.
- His 22.3 yards per reception for the season finished No. 1 in the NFL.
- He reached his seventh touchdown of the season, which is the most by a Colts wide receiver in a season since Donte Moncrief in 2016 (seven).
DEFENSE
Defensive tackle Grover Stewart had 7 tackles (1 for loss)
- He set a new single-season career high in tackles for loss (10)
Linebacker Zaire Franklin had 8 tackles (1 for loss), 1.0 sack, 1 QB hit, and 1 pass breakup.
- His 173 tackles finished No. 1 in the NFL.
- He passed himself (166 in 2022) for the second-most tackles in a single season in franchise history.
- He set a new single-season career-high in sacks (3.5).
SPECIAL TEAMS
Punter Rigoberto Sanchez punted four times for a 50.0-yard average, with three pinned inside the 20.
- His 49.7-yard punt average is the best in a single season in franchise history.
