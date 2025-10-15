Jonathan Taylor leads league in rushing (603) and attempts (115). Pending MNF, of course. Buffalo's James Cook at 450 on 90.

JT on an extended heater.

*Last 17 games: 377 for 1,773 (4.7) and 15 TDs

*Last 11 games: 257 for 1,326 (5.2) and 13 TDs