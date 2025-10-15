Colts' Jonathan Taylor Playing Best Football of His Career
Indianapolis Colts' running back Jonathan Taylor is already one of the best skill players in team history, and he has somehow found a way to elevate his game further in 2025.
The former All-Pro running back leads the league in rushing, but the additional work that he is doing in the pass game has transcended his play this season.
Through six games this season, Taylor leads the league with 603 yards rushing. He also ranks high in just about every major statistic for the position, as he's number one in yards after contact (422), number three in missed tackles forced (24), and number five in yards per carry (5.2).
While these numbers are impressive, he has led the league in all of these categories before. The notable aspect of his play is the improvement.
Taylor has been better than ever at limiting negative plays, as he is currently at a career-best 6.09% of his carries resulting in a tackle for a loss. His explosive play rate is much higher than that as well, sitting at 9.57% on the year. He has also shown remarkable improvement in the passing game, an area that once led to the Colts taking him off of the field for his backups in prior seasons.
Pro Football Focus has him as the number five running back in the league in pass blocking grade, a metric that he has never cracked the top 10 in before this season. He is also on pace to shatter his single-season highs for receptions and receiving yards, as he currently sits at 20 receptions for 147 yards through six games.
He may have been the best rusher in the NFL back in 2021, but Taylor has been the best running back in the league this season.
Taylor spoke recently about improvements he has made in his game coming into this season and why we are seeing this jump in play from the former All-Pro:
"Definitely just being a little bit more patient. I know there have been times where you kind of want to make a play, so you may go outside the parameters of the scheme, but just understanding you have to stay patient. And sometimes you’ve got to run through the smoke.
In other words, like it may not look like something's there, but you just trust the scheme, trust the guys up front – next thing you know, you're popping out on the back side."
"But that also helps in everything, especially in the pass game whether you got protection, just maybe not getting out as quick. So, I think just being a little bit more patient and kind of letting plays develop more."
Taylor was a massive part of the Colts' win over the Cardinals this past weekend, and I broke down his elite play in a 15 minute video below: