Colts' Jonathan Taylor Among Quarter-Season Award Winners
Running back Jonathan Taylor has had a phenomenal start to his sixth year in the NFL. The former 41st overall pick out of the 2020 NFL draft is at All-Pro form heading into a matchup with the 1-3 Las Vegas Raiders.
The Indianapolis Colts' offense has operated through the star running back, and after such a hot start, Taylor finds himself among Bill Barnwell's top players to win the NFL Offensive Player of the Year award a quarter of the way through the year.
For Taylor, he's third behind wide receivers Puka Nacua (Los Angeles Rams) and Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Seattle Seahawks). Here's what Barnwell had to say about the dynamic weapon.
"I wasn't sure we were ever going to get the Taylor from 2021 on the field again after a series of injury-hit seasons, but over the past four games of the 2024 campaign and the first four games of 2025, Taylor has been in rare form."
Barnwell continued by saying, "The Colts do a great job of scheming up their run game, but Taylor is an absolute difference-maker."
To call Taylor a 'difference-maker' for the Indianapolis offense is 100 percent accurate. While quarterback Daniel Jones, wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., and the rookie tight end Tyler Warren are playing great football; they all have an easier time with their craft because of the attention Taylor commands from opposing defenses.
Taylor is number one in the NFL in rushing yards (414) and rushing yards per game (103.5). Taylor also has impressive metrics logged in yards per carry (5.4), all-purpose touchdowns (4), and total first downs (21).
Taylor is well-known as a destructive pure running back, but has surfaced as a pass-catcher. Jones has hit Taylor 13 times on 14 targets for 113 receiving yards and a touchdown catch.
Barnwell concludes with his assessment of Taylor by stating, "Taylor has been this season's equivalent of the 2024 Saquon Barkley, a walking explosive play on any given snap."
To be compared to Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley's 2024 campaign is the highest type of compliment. Taylor is playing arguably his best football, and that's considering his insanely explosive 2021 campaign that saw him take the NFL's rushing crown and log a First-Team All-Pro selection.
The Colts will need Taylor's production to continue their offensive assault for the rest of 2025. Indianapolis has had one of its best starts (3-1) in recent memory with Jones at the helm of Steichen's offense.
While plenty of players deserve credit for this great start, perhaps none have earned more than Taylor. The elite running back will fight to continue an incredible start to 2025 when the Colts host the Raiders this afternoon for an AFC clash.