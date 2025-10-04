Colts Place Safety on IR, Add Three to Active Roster
The Indianapolis Colts made several roster moves on Saturday ahead of their Week 5 showdown with the Las Vegas Raiders.
The team signed cornerback Chris Lammons to the 53-man roster, placed safety Daniel Scott on injured reserve, and elevated running back Ameer Abdullah and cornerback Mike Hilton from the practice squad.
Lammons returns to the active roster after spending much of last season with Indianapolis. The 29-year-old corner has played in 19 games for the Colts and has become known for his special teams ability.
He recorded double-digit tackles and a sack for the Colts in 2024 and has contributed on nearly every special teams unit throughout his career. His familiarity with the system gives Indianapolis additional stability in a secondary that continues to rotate pieces due to injury.
The Colts also made a tough call in placing safety Scott on injured reserve. The third-year defensive back from California has now been placed on the injured reserve list in each of his first three seasons in the league.
Scott’s talent has never been in question, but his availability has been a recurring concern. It’s an unfortunate break for a player who flashed strong instincts and range during his college career and early practice reps with Indianapolis.
The Colts also elevated veteran running back Abdullah from the practice squad. The veteran has carved out a nine-year career through versatility, accumulating over 1,900 rushing yards, 1,400 receiving yards, and 3,800 return yards since 2015.
With Tyler Goodson sidelined by a groin injury, Abdullah provides dependable depth behind veteran Jonathan Taylor and rookie DJ Giddens. His experience on special teams and as a pass-catching back makes him an ideal fit for the Colts’ offensive balance.
The final move brings veteran corner Hilton to the active roster. Hilton reunites with defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo after the two worked together in Cincinnati, where Hilton became one of the league’s most effective slot corners.
Hilton has appeared in 124 games with 57 starts, totaling 523 tackles, 11.5 sacks, and 13 interceptions. His physical playstyle and leadership could immediately boost a defense still adjusting to injuries at corner.
With the abrupt retirement of veteran corner Xavien Howard, this group will need to adjust quickly. Lammons and Hilton’s complementary skill sets could be vital as the secondary reshapes its identity heading into October.
Altogether, these moves showcase Indianapolis’ commitment to depth and adaptability as they prepare for a pivotal AFC matchup. The Colts’ roster continues to evolve, but the message is clear — next man up.