Is Colts' Jonathan Taylor Too High, Too Low On Annual List?
The Indianapolis Colts offense is sure to be dependent on the run game in 2025.
Not only do they have one of the NFL's most prolific running backs in Jonathan Taylor, but they have two quarterbacks competing for the starting role, meaning they're likely not overly confident in the passing game carrying the team.
As much as head coach Shane Steichen would like to call a balanced game each week, if possible, the run game is likely going to be what puts them in position to win.
Recently, ESPN spoke with NFL executives, coaches, and scouts to come up with the top 10 running backs in the NFL. Although he ranked fifth in last year's survey, Taylor comes in at No. 7 this year, earning votes as high as No. 2 and a low as being unranked altogether. Here's what ESPN's Jeremy Fowler had to say:
"Taylor's dropping two spots from last season is a curious case. He pumped out 1,432 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2024 despite uneven quarterback play. His speed is still elite. He turned 26 in January. And he's the first back since Adrian Peterson (2007-11) to produce 6,000 rushing yards and 50 rushing touchdowns through his first five NFL seasons.
While his contract dispute in 2023 stalled momentum, he has never underwhelmed when playing a full season.
'He's underrated," an AFC executive said. 'Highly productive and can wear you down before breaking off a big run.'
Taylor's 24 games of 100 rushing yards since 2020 trail only Henry's 37."
Taylor has been one of the most productive running backs in Colts franchise history during his career , and that's a fraternity that includes Hall-of-Famers Lenny Moore, Eric Dickerson, Marshall Faulk, and Edgerrin James.
For his career, Taylor has amassed 1,228 carries for 6,013 yards (4.9 avg.) and 51 touchdowns to go with 141 receptions for 1,091 yards (7.7 avg.) and another five touchdowns. He's first in franchise history in yards per carry, second in rushing yards, and third in rushing touchdowns despite being fifth in carries and 17th in games played. Taylor is also eighth in franchise history in total touchdowns (56) and 10th in yards from scrimmage (7,104).
In 2024, Taylor amassed his third season of reaching at least 1,000 yards rushing and double-digit touchdowns, carrying the ball 303 times for 1,431 yards (4.7 avg.) and 11 scores. He also had 136 yards and another touchdown on 18 receptions.
While Taylor has struggled with injuries the last few years, 2024 was a nice rebound for him and a chance to prove he can still be a prolific runner, especially after amassing 180 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown in the 2024 season finale.
Some food for thought: Taylor ranks fifth in NFL history in rushing yards per game (89.7) for his career, trailing only Jim Brown (104.3), Barry Sanders (99.8), Terrell Davis (97.5), and Dickerson (90.8).