Colts Star Compares Tyler Warren to Former Tight End
Three years ago, the Indianapolis Colts said goodbye to a franchise great when tight end Jack Doyle announced his retirement from the NFL after a nine-year career.
Fast-forward to the present day and the Colts may have already found the next great tight end to play in the blue and white. Tyler Warren, who Indianapolis brought in with their 14th overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, has all the signs of being a generational player.
Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor spoke to the media on Tuesday about Warren's work ethic and even compared the rookie to Doyle.
"Just first coming in, [Tyler Warren is] very attuned to detail, I will say that," Taylor said. "I mean, you're a rookie, so you're just trying to find your way, it's a lot of moving parts, but he has a very good attention to detail. I'm sure you guys probably heard, but like Jack Doyle-esque type. If you want a tight end like Jack Doyle, that's the one. He's the guy. So, shout out Jack Doyle."
Taylor played alongside Doyle in his first two seasons at the professional level as Doyle neared the end of his playing career. During Doyle's time with the Colts, he caught 295 passes for 2,729 yards, which ranked as the fifth-most yards for any tight end in team history.
On top of being an occasional receiving threat, Doyle was a great blocker and a tool in the open field. Warren has those same traits and can play across the field while making his impact felt no matter the scenario.
During his time at Penn State, Warren lined up at the traditional Y-spot, in the slot, in the backfield, and even as a quarterback. When you pair that with the creative offensive game plans of head coach Shane Steichen, the Colts may be able to roll out some unique play designs in 2025.
On top of sharing similar traits with Doyle, Warren will be sharing the same number as him, too. Warren opted to take over the number 84 jersey, since his college number, 44, was already taken.
The Colts will roll out their new-look offense featuring Warren for the first time in the regular season on September 7th, when Indy takes on the Miami Dolphins.