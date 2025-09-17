Colts' Jonathan Taylor Wins Top NFL Honor
The Indianapolis Colts took down the Denver Broncos in dramatic fashion last Sunday, with Spencer Shrader's 45-yard field goal putting the Colts in front as time expired.
The Colts' offense put on another fantastic showing, scoring on their first three drives of the game and finishing the day with zero punts. Quarterback Daniel Jones threw for 316 yards and a touchdown in a performance that was complemented by running back Jonathan Taylor.
Taylor, who's entering his sixth year in the league, showed no signs of hindrance against a strong Broncos defense. He put up 165 rushing yards and 50 receiving yards, hauling in Jones' lone touchdown pass.
His outstanding production earned him the AFC Offensive Player of the Week award, making it the fourth time he's received this honor.
Sunday's victory marked the fifth time that Taylor has eclipsed 200 scrimmage yards in a single game in his career. He reached 25 carries on the day, making it the 12th time he's reached that figure. No other Colts running back got a carry.
Taylor wasn't just a beast on the ground, as two of his highlight plays came through the passing game. He reached 22.38 mph on a 43-yard reception, making him the fastest ball carrier the league has seen since Raheem Mostert in Week 2 of 2020. His seven-yard touchdown reception was simple enough, but it shows that he can't be ignored while Jones steps back to pass.
109 of Taylor's 165 rushing yards came after contact, his fourth-most in a game in his career. Most of those yards came from a 69-yard rush early in the fourth quarter, which put the Colts in scoring position.
Through two weeks, Taylor leads the NFL in rushing yards (236). He's trailed by Jacksonville Jaguars back Travis Etienne Jr. (214) and Baltimore Ravens back Derrick Henry (192). Taylor led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards in 2021, but has faced serious competition in returning to that throne since then.
Heading into Week 3, Taylor is gearing up for an AFC South clash with the Tennessee Titans. The Titans have allowed 150 rushing yards per game through two weeks of play, which ranks 29th in the NFL.
Last year, when the Colts hosted the Titans in Week 16, Taylor rushed for 218 yards and three touchdowns in one of his best career performances. He'll look to match those numbers this Sunday as the Colts travel to Nashville.