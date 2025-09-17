Colts' Daniel Jones Has More Fantasy Value than Josh Allen
The Indianapolis Colts are 2-0 with some of the most momentum in the NFL. A massive piece of the early-season success is quarterback Daniel Jones.
While it's been a huge surprise that Jones has looked this great, it's perhaps wilder to know that Shane Steichen has him playing so well that he's the second-ranked QB in Sleeper fantasy football.
Jones has 52.3 points, only trailing Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) and placing in front of 2024 MVP, Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills).
This graphic isn't wrong, and you're not completely insane; it's true about Jones.
Through two games, Jones has played possibly the best football of his NFL career, and he's meshed so well with Steichen's game plan that it's hard to comprehend.
However, Jones is an athletic, smart, and accurate quarterback. While that's completely understood now, it wasn't when he was initially signed during the offseason.
Jones was brought in to start a quarterback competition with Anthony Richardson Sr., the latter of whom had a brutal 2024 campaign.
Initially, it was a default thought that Jones would be the backup in favor of the incredibly talented but inconsistent Richardson. But, Jones didn't just take the position, the gap wasn't close.
Jones' numbers are reflective of his fantasy value, and when they're put in front of the eyes, it makes sense why he's one of fantasy's most valuable QBs.
Below is the two game line for Jones.
-45/63 passes completed, 71.4 percent (current career-high)
-588 passing yards
-2 passing touchdowns
-3 rushing touchdowns
Jones hasn't been surrounded by so much talent, and now he's got a complete unit that looks like one of the most potent and efficient in the NFL so far.
Jonathan Taylor is already on a tear, posting 236 rushing yards, which leads the NFL. As for pass-catchers, Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, Alec Pierce, and Adonai Mitchell have served their roles in helping Jones spread the wealth.
The offensive line, led by Bernhard Raimann, Quenton Nelson, and Braden Smith, looks great. Also, Tanor Bortolini and Matt Goncalves are stepping into their starter roles nicely.
Lastly, but certainly not least, is rookie tight end Tyler Warren. The former Mackey Award winner already appears to be a big weapon in Steichen's scheme and a safety blanket for Jones.
Jones still has 15 games of football ahead, but it's unavoidable to talk about how efficient he's been. He isn't just a game manager; Indy's offense seems to lead with his arm, then incorporate a heavy ground game to follow.
If Jones is on the waiver wire, pick him up. Given what he's already done, it's not too hard to foresee continued success in a great scheme with high-level weapons.