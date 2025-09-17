The highest-graded NFL QB through the first two weeks:



📊 Daniel Jones - 98.8 PFSN QBi grade



The Colts QB has posted:



🎯 +0.35 EPA per dropback

🎯 71.4% completion rate

🎯 111.1 passer rating

🎯 5 total TDs pic.twitter.com/ghO8zWul3J