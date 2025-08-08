Colts Lose JT Tuimoloau to Knee Injury vs Ravens
Indianapolis Colts rookie defensive end JT Tuimoloau put up an impressive performance during his first NFL preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens. Tuimoloau had stacked a sack, a pass defended, and two tackles for loss.
However, he sustained a knee injury and will not return against the Ravens.
Tuimoloau was drafted in round two with the 45th overall pick to give Indy's defensive edge room more power and talent. Placing Tuimoloau with names like Kwity Paye, Laiatu Latu, and Samson Ebukam makes sense.
Tuimoloau took an incredible 2024 season with the Ohio State Buckeyes into the NFL, stacking up 22 tackles for loss, adding 12.5 sacks, and 61 tackles. The Colts needed this type of addition to help Charlie Partridge's defensive trenches.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Tuimoloau showed out in almost every facet of his skills before getting injured. Getting the Buckeye hopefully helps out Indianapolis' pressure on quarterbacks for the 2025 campaign.
Field generals didn't stress too much against Indianapolis' pass-rush due to a lack of consistent pressure. Former Colts defensive end (Chicago Bears) Dayo Odeyingbo led the way in 2024 with 42.
The hope is that Tuimoloau's injury is minor, as teams aren't going to risk anything with starters or top players in the preseason when there's a setback like that. The only downside is it's in the knee, and lower extremity setbacks are riskier than upper.
Tuimolaou's status will be something to monitor. Indianapolis needs everything it can get to help Lou Anarumo adjust in his first season, so Tuimoloau avoiding time missed helps with that goal.
Recommended Articles