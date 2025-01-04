Colts Activate JuJu Brents for Jaguars Bout
The Indianapolis Colts announced they are elevating cornerback JuJu Brents from injured reserve (knee) after missing the last fifteen straight games (last played Week 1 vs. Houston Texans). With this move, Indianapolis also waived cornerback Chris Lammons to make room for Brents.
After logging a full week of practice, Brents will suit up for the Colts' regular season finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium tomorrow. Brents played about half his rookie year in 2023, logging nine games (eight starts). He also compiled 43 tackles, six passes defended, an interception, and a fumble forced/recovered.
The 2024 season was to be a big one for Brents after missing so much action last year, but he succumbed to a knee injury that placed him on injured reserve early in the 2024 campaign. Cornerbacks Jaylon Jones, Sam Womack III, and Kenny Moore II have taken on increased roles and responsibility for Gus Bradley's defense in Brents' absence.
The Colts are happy to see Brents return to action, even for one game before it's back to offseason preparations. The Colts defense will welcome Brents back after allowing a disgusting 45 points from the New York Giants last week at MetLife Stadium. This awful showcase of defense booted the Colts from playoff contention, effectively making this matchup with the Jaguars pointless.
While quarterback Anthony Richardson won't play (back), Brents will get a shot at building momentum and making a much-needed impact against a weak Jaguars offense. The biggest threat to Brents' success will be rookie pass-catcher Brian Thomas Jr., who leads Jacksonville with 80 catches for 1,179 receiving yards and 10 receiving scores.
We'll see what Brents does on Sunday after being out of action for months. Will Indy put the former second-rounder out on the field at full capacity? Or will his snaps be limited? It will be interesting to see what happens with the former Kansas State Wildcat tomorrow afternoon.
