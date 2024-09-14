Colts Add Potential Julian Blackmon, Kwity Paye Replacements for Sunday
The Indianapolis Colts announced on Saturday that they have elevated safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. and defensive end Genard Avery from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's game at Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. Harrison and Avery will revert to the practice squad following the game.
The Colts entered the weekend having already declared starting strong safety Julian Blackmon out with a shoulder injury after he missed the entire week of practice. Starting defensive end Kwity Paye was marked questionable with a hamstring injury. He missed Wednesday and Thursday's practices but was able to get back in a limited fashion on Friday. Elevating Avery is an indication that Paye's either not expected to play or will be more of a game-time decision.
Harrison was released by the Colts during preseason roster cuts before being brought back to the practice squad this week in the wake of Blackmon's injury. Still, he may be the team's best option to replace Blackmon specifically at strong safety. The Colts also have Rodney Thomas II and Trevor Denbow while Nick Cross will maintain the other starting safety role.
Avery was originally signed by the Colts as a free agent last offseason but suffered a season-ending knee injury during training camp. He made it back to the team's practice squad this summer and will be on their active roster during the regular season for the first time. The Colts also have Tyquan Lewis, Laiatu Latu, Dayo Odeyingbo, and Isaiah Land at end.
The Colts also listed starting defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (back) and slot receiver Josh Downs (ankle) as questionable.
The Colts and Packers kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.
