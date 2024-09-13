Colts, Packers Final Injury Report: 1 OUT, 3 QUESTIONABLE
The Indianapolis Colts and Green Bay Packers have concluded their week of practice ahead of their showdown on Sunday at Lambeau Field, and the final practice report is a bit of a mixed bag on both sides.
For the Colts, they're getting one, maybe two players back who were out last week but have three other players already ruled out or questionable. For the Packers, quarterback Jordan Love still did not practice at all this week, but they are still listing him as quetionable. Perhaps a little gamesmanship from them there.
Here is the final injury report for both teams.
COLTS
- Did Not Participate — S Julian Blackmon (shoulder), DT DeForest Buckner (back), DE Kwity Paye (hamstring)
- Limited Participant — WR Josh Downs (ankle)
- Full Participant — K Matt Gay (hernia)
FRIDAY
- Did Not Participate — S Julian Blackmon (shoulder), DT DeForest Buckner (back)
- Limited Participant — DE Kwity Paye (hamstring)
- Full Participant — WR Josh Downs (ankle), K Matt Gay (hernia)
- OUT — Blackmon
- QUESTIONABLE — Buckner, Downs, Paye
Colts head coach Shan Steichen declared Blackmon out on Friday with a right shoulder injury, the same one that cost Blackmon the final two games of the 2023 season. In Blackmon's absence, the Colts have options such as Rodney Thomas II and Trevor Denbow on the active roster, with Ronnie Harrison Jr. and Marcel Dabo on the practice squad. Nick Cross is the other starter at safety.
Paye retuned to the practice field after missing Wednesday and Thursday with a hamstring injury. Downs continued to practice as well, and while Steichen said that Downs has "looked good," he said "we'll see" about Downs' availability on Sunday.
Lastly, Buckner has missed the entire week of practice after suffering a back injury last week against the Houston Texans, but Steichen said the team is optimistic about Buckner's availability for Sunday.
Steichen also stated that kicker Gay, who missed last week's game with a hernia, is back and will play on Sunday.
PACKERS
WEDNESDAY
- Did Not Participate — QB Jordan Love (knee)
- Limited Participant — CB Corey Ballentine (oblique), DT Kenny Clark (toe), RB Josh Jacobs (back), RB MarShawn Lloyd (hamstring)
- Full Participant — LB Edgerrin Cooper (knee)
THURSDAY
- Did Not Participate — QB Jordan Love (knee)
- Limited Participant — CB Corey Ballentine (oblique), DT Kenny Clark (toe), RB Josh Jacobs (back), RB MarShawn Lloyd (hamstring), LB Quay Walker (groin)
- Full Participant — LB Edgerrin Cooper (knee)
FRIDAY
- Did Not Participate — QB Jordan Love (knee)
- Limited Participant — CB Corey Ballentine (oblique), RB Josh Jacobs (back), RB MarShawn Lloyd (hamstring), WR Jayden Reed (calf/shin), LB Quay Walker (groin)
- Full Participant — DT Kenny Clark (toe), LB Edgerrin Cooper (knee)
- QUESTIONABLE — Lloyd, Love, Reed
The Packers got a little good news on their injury report, with Clark upgrading to a full practice. However, Love still hasn't practiced (and is being listed as questionable), and Reed showed up on the injury report with a calf/shin injury and is now questionable. Love and Reed both being out would be a huge issues for Green Bay's offense.
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.