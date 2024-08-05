3 Reasons Colts Must Sign Justin Simmons
The Indianapolis Colts have had an overall promising 2024 training camp so far. Quarterback Anthony Richardson and the rest of the offense looks like it's gelling, the defense as a unit is making plays and getting sacks/pressures from notables like Kwity Paye and Laiatu Latu and the young players/rookies are developing at a solid pace. However, one position still stands out and dominates criticism, the free safety.
Nick Cross, Rodney Thomas II, and Ronnie Harrison Jr. are battling it out for playing time. Also, starter Julian Blackmon has seen himself in the mix, taking reps at free safety after having a career season playing the strong position. With so much chaos at free safety, it's time to finally sign free agent Justin Simmons to stop this nonsense. Here are three reasons why.
Competition
The Tennessee Titans recently signed veteran safety Quandre Diggs to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million with a base value of $3. Before this, Diggs was considered a possibility for the Colts to sign but now will play against Shane Steichen and Richardson. Indy cannot allow the Jacksonville Jaguars or Houston Texans to steal Simmons.
It's fair that Simmons will cost more than Diggs since he's coming off a Pro Bowl season with the Denver Broncos, but Indianapolis has over $25 million available in cap. Also, Simmons likely won't eclipse $10 million annually since the safety market is nearly dried up. Chris Ballard needs to write the check and end the black hole that is half of the safety positions.
Years of Production Left
Back to the age of Simmons. While he is 30 and will get no younger, he hasn't dipped in production and looks to have multiple seasons left. If the Colts sign him, look for more than a one-year deal. While it appears like more on the surface, this will save cap money as the years increase and Simmons can provide immediately positive impact to the defense.
Simmons is coming off a Pro Bowl 2023 season where he collected 70 tackles, three interceptions, and eight passes defended. He also had Pro Football Focus defensive grades of 67.9 overall, 77.6 run, and 63.4 coverage. While there's a chance Simmons will regress and fall from Pro Bowl form, he can still play at a high enough level to help Cross if he still needs to be more of a depth piece before hitting his stride as a starter.
Indy Doesn't Want 2022 All Over Again
After trading up to draft Cross, Indianapolis plugged him in as a starter for the 2022 season. However, it was quickly apparent that he wasn't ready for meaningful snaps at 20 years old. Rodney Mcleod took over and assumed duties as Cross hardly saw the field. He concluded his debut NFL year with 17 tackles and one fumble forced/recovered.
While 2023 was more promising, he still only logged 292 total snaps and had 39 tackles, two passes defended, and an interception. Fast-forward to 2024 training camp and Cross still isn't the undisputed starter at either safety spot. While still being 22, Cross might not be ready to start again, and the Colts don't want anything close to his rookie season happening again.
2022 was brutal for the former Maryland Terrapin, so Indianapolis doesn't want to throw him into that situation to any degree. If Cross must sustain another season as more of a depth piece behind a player like Simmons, so be it. He's young enough and athletic to get to where he needs to be, and a veteran player like Simmons may be able to help with that. We'll see what happens in the upcoming week as a vital position for the Colts might have a new member.
