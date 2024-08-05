Colts Training Camp Journal, Day 8: Richardson Puts Points On Board
The Indianapolis Colts had another blazing practice in the August heat on Monday, but this time without pads as they put together Day 8 of training camp at Grand Park Sports Campus.
The day prior, the offense struggled to string together consistency in the passing game, but with more red zone work involved on Monday, there was a slight uptick in productivity.
Here are Horseshoe Huddle's observations throughout the morning.
TEAM
— Defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingbo (calf) missed a sixth consecutive practice, as tight end Will Mallory (hamstring) and linebacker Jaylon Carlies (hip) were out for the fourth straight day, while linebacker Liam Anderson missed his second straight day. Defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (Active/Non-Football Illness, high blood pressure) remains out, but cornerback Chris Lammons was removed from the Active/PUP list on Monday morning and then made his 2024 practice debut. Safety Kendell Brooks also return after missing yesterday's practice.
— The primary focus of the live 11-on-11 and 7-on 7 team drills focused on in-game situations (first, second, and third downs) and red zone.
OFFENSE
— Quarterback Anthony Richardson went 5-of-11 passing (45.5%) with a touchdown in the red zone (Mo Alie-Cox), an interception also in the red zone (Nick Cross), and completions to Kylen Granson (2), Alie-Cox, AD Mitchell, and Michael Pittman Jr. Richardson also had a pair of rushing touchdowns down in the low red zone. His efficiency has dipped in the last couple of practices, but the big plays are still there. Monday was a good example of Richardson being productive still while not being sharp due to his ability to move around and keep plays alive.
— Backup quarterback Joe Flacco was also a little scattered throwing the ball but did have a couple of big plays, the first was a touchdown to Drew Ogletree in the low red zone as well as a 20-yard crosser to Ashton Dulin along the right side.
— QB3 Sam Ehlinger also had an explosive pass play, hitting D.J. Montgomery down the right side for a gain of roughly 40 yards.
— The tight end group still appears to be open but Jelani Woods' camp hasn't gotten off to a hot start through the first week and a half. He had another drop on Monday on a beautifully-thrown pass by Flacco between defenders.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
DEFENSE
— Lammons made his return to the field on Monday after an ankle procedure kept him out for most of the offseason, and he took back over the backup nickel reps behind Kenny Moore II, which sent rookie Micah Abraham to the third-team defense.
— The first-team defense did some really nice things against the pass on Monday. Linebacker E.J. Speed chased down receiver Josh Downs about 35 yards downfield an broke up a pass from Richardson that needed to be thrown on more of a rope than the rainbow that it was. Kwity Paye also had a would-be sack early in practice.
— One of the starting safety spots remains open, but two of its participants had significant plays. Cross picked off Richardson in the red zone as he slid low for a pass intended for Granson in front of the end zone. Rodney Thomas II also had an interception off of Flacco right inside the end zone on fourth down.
— Some second and third-team defenders stepped up and made plays also. Rookie Jaylin Simpson charged forward and batted a pass intended for Montgomery, Darrell Baker Jr. outpositioned Ashton Dulin toward the boundary on a play in the end zone, and linebacker Segun Olubi stuffed a screen pass attempt for Evan Hull right up the middle at the line of scrimmage.
SPECIAL TEAMS
— During the special teams periods, the Colts worked on kickoffs and punts. On the punt team, the gunner combos were Ameer Speed/Dulin, Jaylon Jones/Laquon Treadwell, Baker Jr./JuJu Brents, Montgomery/Lammons, Tyrie Cleveland/Alec Pierce, Abraham/Juwann Winfree, Cleveland/Treadwell, Simpson/Lammons, Speed/Dulin, and Baker/Treadwell. The personal protector rotation was Trevor Denbow, Granson, and Thomas. The returner rotation was Anthony Gould, Downs, and Ethan Fernea.
Need your fill on daily Colts' content? Head over to the Locked On Colts' YouTube channel where Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks hit on all the major topics surrounding this team. Hit that subscribe button while you are there!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.