Colts' Justin Walley Taking Hold of Starting Cornerback Job in Camp
The Indianapolis Colts selected cornerback Justin Walley with the 80th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. While many prominent voices around the league were confused by the selection, the Colts firmly believe in Walley's long-term potential. Walley is rewarded for that confidence by having an outstanding training camp with the team.
Walley was expected to come into camp as the Colts' third or fourth boundary cornerback, likely behind two-year starter Jaylon Jones and prized free agent addition Charvarius Ward. Former second-round pick JuJu Brents was also slated to be in the mix, so Walley had a bit of a fight in front of him heading into the offseason. Despite the crowded cornerback room, Walley immediately surged to the top of the depth chart in spring minicamp.
Walley, alongside Ward, took starting reps throughout the spring, especially when Jones missed time due to injury. Even when Jones returned for training camp in July, it was Walley that remained in the starting lineup for the first few practices.
With slot cornerback Kenny Moore II getting a couple of days off for rest and/or minor injuries, Walley has shifted inside as the team's top slot cornerback as well. Through nine days of Colts' training camp, Walley has started with the first team defense in some capacity each and every day. His role as one of the top cornerbacks got further accelerated due to injuries suffered by Jones and Brents last week, but Walley appeared to have the inside track on both players prior to those injuries.
The Colts' coaching staff truly can't say enough about Walley as a player. He has been the subject of conversation in post-practice media scrums four times already, and coaches are even bringing him up when he's not part of the original question.
For instance, Shane Steichen was asked about Lou Anarumo's defense and what he's seen so far, and this was how he answered the question:
"It's been really impressive to see. The defense has been flying around pretty good. Obviously, a new scheme. Like I said, they're flying around. They're making a lot of plays. Walley's been doing a hell of a job. Was a good get by Chris (Ballard) in the draft. He's making a lot of plays out there. So, it's good to see the young guys making plays."
It has been clear to anybody around the team that this organization, from the front office to the coaching staff, loves Walley as a player. Now with Jones likely to be out for a while and with Brents suffering yet another hamstring injury, the boundary cornerback two job appears to be Walley's for the taking. He has been excelling thus far in training camp, and he could just need one good showing in the preseason to firmly lock down the job.
Walley was the Colts' biggest question mark selection in this past draft, but he may end up being the team's biggest contributor in year one. With how he has performed this offseason, and with how this veteran coaching staff continues to rave about him, I think we are going to see a lot of Walley this season for the Colts.