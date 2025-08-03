Colts' Justin Walley Taking Hold of Starting Cornerback Job in Camp

#Colts GM Chris Ballard on CB Justin Walley:



“He's freaking good. He's really good. He broke his wrist, and in a time where people don't want to workout, he does everything.. with a cast on. 40 game starter in B1G. He's athletic, fast, can play outside and in.”



