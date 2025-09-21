Second-Rounder Amid Colts Inactives, Titans Out Three Starters
The Indianapolis Colts (2-0) are ready to take on the Tennessee Titans (0-2) on the road at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.
With a lot on the line for head coach Shane Steichen, defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, and quarterback Daniel Jones, it will take everything from the Colts to defeat the Titans, even if the latter hasn't won.
Here are the inactives for each squad ahead of a big-time AFC South battle.
Colts Inactives
Riley Leonard, Will Mallory, Chad Muma, and Luke Tenuta aren't necessarily anything to worry about being on the inactive list. However, yet again, JT Tuimoloau finds himself on the inactive list.
Lou Anarumo's pass rush hasn't been great through two weeks, posting just one sack from the trenches (Samsom Ebukam against the Miami Dolphins). While Laiatu Latu, Ebukam, Kwity Paye, and Tyquan Lewis are great players, Tuimoloau was drafted to make an impact and has barely played.
It will be interesting to see if the second-rounder Tuimoloau continues to be a healthy scratch in future games.
Titans Inactives
As for the Titans, they're dealing with a handful of starters on the inactive list. Cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr., offensive tackle JC Latham, and guard Kevin Zeitler are all key contributors on defense and offense that won't play.
This is a game where the defensive trenches for Indianapolis must take advantage of a weakened Tennessee offensive line. Filling in for Latham will be John Ojukwu. As for Zeitler, it will be Blake Hance.
This matchup looks potentially easy for Indianapolis, but divisional games are rarely that linear. Indianapolis has a healthier roster and more talent playing this afternoon, but Brian Callahan always has the Titans ready for a gridiron clash.
The Colts will also have to deal with the talented rookie quarterback Cam Ward and the three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. While Ward doesn't have the stats to impose fear, he definitely has the talent.
Last year the Colts swept Tennessee when they were led by quarterbacks Will Levis and Mason Rudolph, but Ward is already better than either of those two as a rookie through two losses.
This matchup holds big implications for both teams. If the Colts win, they're 3-0 and will be seen as a top contender in the AFC. If the Titans win, Ward gets his first NFL victory and puts Indy at 0-1 in the division.
This matchup has a gritty type of presentation, and likely will unfold that way when these teams kick off at 1 pm EST from Nissan Stadium.