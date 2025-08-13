Horseshoe Huddle

Colts Put Key Depth Piece on IR, Sign Former Broncos Defender

The Indianapolis Colts had to place a receiver on Injured Reserve while signing a talent in the trenches.

August 19, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Marcus Haynes (52) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
The Indianapolis Colts have made a roster move after placing a wide receiver on Injured Reserve. The Colts had to put D.J. Montgomery on IR, then signed veteran defender Marcus Haynes.

Montgomery didn't do anything last season, but was a backup that saw action in 2023. That year, he collected three catches for 56 receiving yards and a score. While Montgomery likely wasn't going to see any meaningful time on the field, having reliable depth at receiver is always a big deal.

We'll see which of the many receivers behind Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, Alec Pierce, AD Mitchell, Anthony Gould, and Ashton Dulin will fill the void left behind by Montgomery.

Indianapolis responded to this injury news of Montgomery by bringing on defensive edge Haynes.

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Marcus Haynes (orange and white jersey) goes through training camp drills.
Jul 28, 2023; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Marcus Haynes (52) and linebacker Thomas Incoom (59) during training camp at Centura Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Interestingly, Haynes has no recorded stats as an NFL edge defender. However, he's bounced around the league at a frenetic pace. Since 2023, he's played for the Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Cleveland Browns, and Pittsburgh Steelers, mostly getting waived, released, or newly signed.

Haynes joins a heavy defensive end group for Lou Anarumo. Laiatu Latu, Kwity Paye, JT Tuimoloau, Samson Ebukam, and Tyquan Lewis are the better-known names, but there is good depth already on the roster, as well.

We'll see if Haynes can make an impression this Saturday when the Colts face off in their second preseason game against the Green Bay Packers. However, he also may be a camp body, and his time with the team might be short.

Indianapolis has a big preseason game this weekend, and Anthony Richardson Sr. will take all the headlines. As for a player like Haynes, he'll be using what is a golden opportunity to show the Colts he deserves a roster spot.

