Colts Re-Sign Key Piece to Two-Year Deal
The Indianapolis Colts have been uncharacteristically active on day one of the NFL free agency market. Safety Cam Bynum and cornerback Charvarius Ward are the two newest faces on the Colts' defense after signing multi-year contracts to work with defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.
After making two moves to improve the defense, general manager Chris Ballard focused on the offense. The Colts have signed wide receiver Ashton Dulin to a two-year contract worth up to $8.5 million, per Ian Rapaport | NFL Network.
Dulin, who will turn 28 this May, has been a six-year mainstay on the Colts' roster. Even though he sees few opportunities on offense, he's solidified himself as one of the best special teams players and one of the best run blockers on the team.
In 2021, Dulin was a Second-Team All-Pro special teamer with 17 tackles as a gunner. This displays his importance to the unit and willingness to play whatever is asked.
Dulin played in 15 games for the Colts in 2024, catching just two passes for 67 yards and a touchdown. His highlight play came in Week 1 against the Houston Texans with a 54-yard score to open the year for the Colts.
In 2023, Dulin was sidelined due to a torn ACL. After rehabbing, he's been a key piece of Indy's special teams' success.
After an active first day, watch for the Colts to continue making moves throughout the remainder of the free agency market.
