Colts Sign Former Chiefs, 49ers All-Pro Cornerback
The Indianapolis Colts have made another major addition in the secondary on the opening day of free agency.
According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Colts have agreed to a three-year, $60 million deal with San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward, including $35 million guaranteed.
Ward has been a considerable part of the 49ers defensive unit for the past three seasons, getting Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors in 2023. During his most recent 2024 campaign, Ward played in 12 games to collect 54 tackles, and seven passes defended.
Now, the veteran corner joins a fresh situation in Lou Anarumo's system.
The signing is a massive addition to the Colts' group of defensive backs. After many had pounded the table for Indianapolis to get aggressive on the market for the defensive side of the ball, the front office followed up a major acquisition of Cam Bynum at safety, now securing one of the top corners in this year's free agency class.
It's been a solid first day of free agency in Indianapolis, and with the way things have trended in the first few hours, perhaps the Colts aren't done with their spending just yet.
