Key Stat Proves Why Colts Tackle Deserves Raise
Ever since Chris Ballard's arrival as general manager, the Indianapolis Colts have heavily invested in their offensive line. Ballard has completely restructured the Colts' blockers, focusing on the draft to bring in new pieces throughout his eight years in charge.
All five projected starters on Indy's line have come through the draft. One of the more recent faces included is left tackle Bernhard Raimann, who was selected in the third round of the 2022 draft.
Raimann, 27, has started 40 games for the Colts in his first three seasons. He was brought in to secure the quarterback's blindside, and he's done that tremendously. Since he entered the league, Raimann has allowed the 10th fewest pressures (81) by an offensive tackle (min. 40 games started, per The 33rd Team).
The stat is a reflection of a simple fact: good left tackles don't come around often. The Colts have a budding star in Raimann and need to do their best to ensure he stays a Colt for the near future.
Raimann's contract is set to expire following the 2025 season, but it'd be tough to find a replacement for such a key player. According to Pro Football Focus, Raimann finished the year as the 8th-best tackle in the NFL with an 85.1 overall grade.
Looking at some of the top contracts for left tackles, the minimum for a player like Raimann would be $20 million annually, if not more. With around $100 million in projected cap space for 2026, the Colts would likely have to dedicate at least a fifth to a Raimann extension.
Only four players on the Colts' roster carry a cap hit higher than $20 million per year: Michael Pittman Jr., DeForest Buckner, Quenton Nelson, and Charvarius Ward. There's no doubt that Raimann has earned a new contract, but the ball is in Ballard's court to make an extension happen.
