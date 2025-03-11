What Colts Blockbuster Signings Say about Chris Ballard
The Indianapolis Colts went against the grain with how they typically approach free agency by making two splash signings on day one. Chris Ballard pushed a narrative at the end of the season that things had to change, and the roster couldn't be run back the same way.
After bringing on San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward and Minnesota Vikings safety Camryn Bynum are now Colts and changed the scope of Lou Anarumo's defense before taking the field.
On day two of free agency, the Colts also signed former New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones to compete with Anthony Richardson.
These signings point to a different Ballard and indicate he knows what's on the line: his job.
Ballard has been the general manager for Indianapolis for eight seasons, going into his ninth of leading the front office. To this point, it hasn't been pretty for Ballard's tenure, as he possesses a mediocre 62-69-1 record.
Ballard finished 8-9 in 2024, which put his last three years at 21-29-1. This isn't acceptable for any NFL team trying to make the playoffs; owner Jim Irsay also sounded off on X his chagrin to another conclusion with no postseason. But, given what Indianapolis had for talent with Jonathan Taylor, Michael Pittman Jr., Quenton Nelson, DeForest Buckner, and Grover Stewart, it looks even worse.
Ballard looks to have changed already with the Ward and Bynum signings. Ward was arguably the top available cornerback, and Ballard secured him a hefty $60 million over three years. As for Bynum, he earned the same amount over four years, adding serious power to the stop troops.
Jones struggled in the Meadowlands but can hit his stride and round out his issues. If that happens, it might make the tilt for starting quarterback interesting between Richardson and Jones.
Ballard finally brought in talent and wasn't stingy with the money. Now the Colts have $34,193,239 available and can continue to add talent to a team with further needs for linebacker, defensive interior, and tight end.
Indy likely needs another cornerback and shouldn't shy away from a better depth safety than Rodney Thomas II and Trevor Denbow. As for the corner, it's still a bit thin in the room despite adding Ward. Don't be surprised if more free-agent signings happen or if these are addressed through the NFL draft.
Ballard appears to know his job is on the line. It's fair to say that perhaps he's changed his notion because there was a realization that his methods weren't working, or that his seat was as hot as it's been following that 8-9 season.
We'll see if Ballard continues this new approach. The reality is he has to. If this 2025 season ends the way the last two have, don't be surprised if he's on his way out without a tenth season as the Colts' general manager.
