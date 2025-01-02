5 Keys to a Colts Victory Over Jaguars
The Indianapolis Colts will play for pride and the 2025 offseason in their final game of the year when they defend home turf against the Jacksonville Jaguars. With plenty to discuss for Indianapolis despite the playoffs no longer being a reality, this is a game with more riding on it than meets the eye, if for no other reason than the job security of certain players, coaches, and executives.
Here are the five keys if the Colts want to finish respectably with a victory at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 18.
Account for Josh Allen-Hines and Travon Walker
When the Jaguars defeated Indianapolis 37-34 in Week 5, Colts quarterback Joe Flacco was sacked four times total by defensive edges Travon Walker (three) and Josh Hines-Allen (one). With quarterback Anthony Richardson's questionable status for Sunday (back spasms), there's a chance Flacco starts again.
Indianapolis can't allow this combination to cause issues in a second-straight meeting between the two AFC South rivals. If the Colts hope to snag a home victory, they must keep Flacco or Richardson clean, and that starts with Bernhard Raimann and Matt Goncalves protecting the tackle spots.
Involve Alec Pierce Early, and Often
Colts' wide receiver Alec Pierce didn't face Jacksonville's Tyson Campbell in their first clash, but that doesn't mean Shane Steichen should shy away from targeting the 50/50 ball master. Pierce led the receiving dance during Indy's awful loss to the New York Giants, hauling in six catches on nine targets for 122 receiving yards (20.3 average), and a touchdown.
Flacco didn't target Pierce until late the first time they met Jacksonville, so that needs to change this go around, regardless of the starting field general. Pierce roasted Jacksonville late in that game, catching all three targets for 134 receiving yards (44.7 average) and a score.
Pierce is blossoming into one of the deadliest vertical threats in the NFL, and the Colts must attack with him to challenge the Jaguars' defense.
Better Tackling
The Colts defense had its worst game of the 2024 season against the Giants, allowing 45 points and looking lost trying to tackle any New York ballcarrier. Per Pro Football Focus, Indianapolis had 10 missed tackles as a team. Cornerback Kenny Moore II (three) and safety Julian Blackmon (two) led with the miscues.
The Jaguars have a lightning bolt at wide receiver in Brian Thomas Jr. and possess running backs Tank Bigsby and Travis Etienne Jr., so the Colts can't afford more letups with their fundamentals like tackling.
This has been an ongoing issue for Indianapolis' defense this season, and it showed in the worst way against one of the least intimidating offenses. There's a chance that the defensive blunder shown against the Giants puts multiple people out of jobs in the Colts' organization, so the stop troops must have a bounce-back game against another low opponent.
Matt Gay Must Fix Long Field Goal Issues (If Called Upon)
Colts' kicker Matt Gay has been mostly consistent in his second year with Indy. Overall, he's 27/32 on field goals and a perfect 31/31 on extra points. While these are respectable metrics, there's a massive issue when context is added; Gay cannot hit from 50+ yards.
Gay is perfect from 20-29 yards (9/9), 30-39 yards (10/10), and 40-49 yards (5/5), but an abysmal 3/8 from 50+. It also happens to be the exact amount of overall field goals he's missed, painting a clear problem with longer attempts. If the game comes down to Gay kicking a 50+ yarder, confidence is likely not the highest from special teams coach Brian Mason. We'll see if the veteran kicker can get on track if asked to try a deep attempt.
The Defense Must Fight for Respect
Back to the disastrous performance against the Giants, Indy's defense was the focal point after the defeat. Along with the 45 points allowed, the Colts logged no sacks and made quarterback Drew Lock look like a superstar rather than a hardly rosterable field general. Due to such a joke display, the entire defense must do their best in this one against Jacksonville to regain respect.
Former Colts players like cornerbacks Darius Butler and Marlin Jackson, as well as former defensive end Robert Mathis, absolutely decimated Indy's defense and the lack of effort and efficiency.
Even if Indianapolis wins this game handily against the Jaguars, it might not be enough to save certain jobs; but the Colts (especially their defense) need to play like it will. This is the time for Indianapolis' defense to show their home fans they aren't going out without a fight. Look for Gus Bradley's stop troops to answer the bell or receive more negative criticism before the upcoming offseason.
