Colts' Laiatu Latu Makes All-Breakout Team
In this year's NFL draft, the Indianapolis Colts addressed arguably their biggest roster need by selecting Penn State's tight end, Tyler Warren. This immediately elevated the offenses' capabilities despite Warren not taking a single professional snap.
Last year, Indianapolis used its 15th overall pick to take the first defender off the board with edge rusher Laiatu Latu. The former UCLA Bruin game wrecker didn't light it up in his rookie year, but showcased promise and ability if he can hit that second-year stride.
Lou Anarumo expects Latu to take that next step in 2025 to help his scheme thrive as much as possible. There is plenty of reason to believe he has the skills to do so, and NFL.com's Bucky Brooks aligns with the same way of thinking.
Brooks puts Latu on his 2025 All-Breakout team. Here's the analyst's reasoning for the entry of the young edge rusher.
"Latu's impact in a rotational role should prompt new Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo to create a plan to unleash the 6-foot-5, 265-pound playmaker. With more stunts, games and isolations designed to exploit favorable matchups on the edges, Latu can post impressive numbers as a second-year pro with a polished game."
Latu accumulated 4.0 sacks, 16 solo tackles, 12 quarterback hits, three forced fumbles, and 38 QB pressures. Latu's pressure numbers were second on the Colts last year, but overall, Latu didn't post wildly impressive numbers.
The Colts added Ohio State's J.T. Tuimoloau with the 45th overall selection in the NFL draft, which adds more firepower to the defensive end room with Latu. After the Tuimoloau pick, it gives Anarumo Latu, Kwity Paye, Samson Ebukam, and Tyquan Lewis to work with off the edge.
The Colts need Latu to make a statement in 2025. This is a season where the importance of cohesion and performance must unite to give Indy the best chance at getting over their divisional and playoff snide they've experienced for the past several years.
Latu was touted as the most polished pass-rusher in the 2024 NFL draft, but the league saw Jared Verse of the Los Angeles Rams secure the Defensive Player of the Year award instead of Latu. While it's not too concerning that Latu didn't take the hardware, he now has more reason to rise to the occasion in his sophomore season.
Latu has all the skills necessary to thrive as an edge rusher in the NFL, and Indy needs him to hit that mark to apply more pressure and sacks to opposing quarterbacks. It will be a sight to see how Latu adjusts to a new scheme, a mere two years into his pro career.
