Colts Land Elite Athlete in Day Two Projection
The Indianapolis Colts got it done in round one of the NFL draft, bringing in Penn State tight end Tyler Warren after he fortunately fell to the 14th overall pick.
Warren was mocked to the Colts practically a billion times, but there were doubts regarding whether or not he would be available once Indianapolis was on the clock. Thankfully for general manager Chris Ballard, he was right there.
Heading into day two, the Colts still have serious needs to address. Following the departures of right guard Will Fries, defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo, and linebacker E.J. Speed, the Colts will need to bring in some potential starters on the offensive line and on the defensive front seven.
A new Pro Football Focus projection has the Colts passing on all of those spots, taking South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori in the second round with the 45th overall pick.
"Emmanwori is a tricky prospect who will require a leap of faith, considering where he's likely to be drafted," PFF wrote. "His elite athleticism and playmaking ability suggest his ceiling could be on par with a player like Kerby Joseph, but his underwhelming box play and questionable technique and instincts are more reminiscent of Isaiah Simmons, who was drafted in the first round in 2020 but has struggled to find a natural NFL position."
In the combine, Emmanwori was one of the standouts thanks to a 43-inch vertical leap, an 11.5-foot broad jump, and a 4.38-second 40-yard dash. Emmanwori snagged four interceptions (two returned for a touchdown) while making 88 total tackles in his final season with the Gamecocks.
The Colts did sign free safety Cam Bynum to a $60 million deal at the start of free agency, but that doesn't mean they can't bring in a raw athlete. Emmanwori played linebacker in high school and could be a versatile addition to Lou Anarumo's squad.
Moving into round three, PFF thinks the Colts could address the defensive line by drafting edge rusher Jack Sawyer out of Ohio State.
"Sawyer is a high-floor, all-around 4-3 defensive end with a starting-caliber projection. The question is whether you believe there is more there for him as a pass-rusher. If you do, you can convince yourself that he's a top-20 player. If not, an early Day 2 range feels like his floor."
Sawyer played a huge role in the Buckeyes' run to the National Championship, recording 4.5 sacks in four games of playoff football. His highlight play came against Texas, when he picked up a fumble from Quinn Ewers and ran it back the other way for a touchdown to seal the game.
Over his past two seasons, Sawyer has racked up 15.5 sacks, 107 tackles, and eight passes defended. PFF handed Sawyer a 90.5 overall grade in 2024 but ranks him as the 17th-best edge rusher in this year's draft class.
Since Odeyingbo left for the Chicago Bears, there is an open roster spot on the defensive front for the Colts. Ballard could very well take a chance on Sawyer if he's available with the 80th overall pick.
Day two of the NFL draft will begin at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, April 25.
