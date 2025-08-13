Colts Leader Sets Ambitious Goal for 2025 Season
The Indianapolis Colts are hoping for a massive defensive turnaround this season after finishing last year as the 29th-ranked squad in terms of total yards allowed. To incite some change, the team brought in a new defensive coordinator, Lou Arnarumo.
Anarumo spent the last six seasons working alongside Zac Taylor and the Cincinnati Bengals, who fell short in Super Bowl LVI three years ago. After a couple of disappointing years, Anarumo and the Bengals split paths, leading to Chris Ballard and Shane Steichen scooping him up as soon as possible.
Anaurmo inherited an inexperienced secondary and a tough front seven that must show improvement from the start. Among the Colts' veterans who have stayed true through thick and thin is defensive lineman DeForest Buckner, a bona fide star player within the defensive line.
Buckner spoke to Kay Adams on the Up & Adams show this weekend and laid out some goals for the Colts' defense this season.
"We wanna be a top five defense," said Buckner. "When you turn the film on, we want teams to see all 11 guys on the screen flying around and making plays... We got a lot to prove this year, and bringing in Lou [Anarumo] has been great for all of us."
Adams questioned Buckner on Anarumo's coaching style, and the two-time All-Pro lineman said he's been "loving it".
"No B.S.," Buckner continued. "Just no B.S. He just doesn't sugarcoat anybody or anything, he doesn't let anything slide. There's a certain standard and we all have to uphold that standard. It's been great. I've been loving it... It doesn't matter if it's me, it doesn't matter if it's the lowest guy on the totem pole, he's gonna shoot it to him straight."
When comparing this year's vibe to last, Buckner explained a rise in energy within the locker room.
"When guys are making plays, everybody's celebrating. That was one of the biggest things [Lou Anarumo] told us, too. 'When I see a big play, I want all you guys to be celebrating each other. Make sure you have your celebrations ready.' That's been great."
Buckner has been a tone setter for the Colts over the past five seasons, recording six or more sacks in each of his years in Indy. Last year, Buckner dealt with serious injury issues for the first time in a long time. That didn't waver his determination to get better, something that he preaches every time he's at the mic.
The Colts will need to rely on their defense to make stops and generate turnovers to give the offense as many tries to score as possible. With instability at quarterback, the worst that can happen is constant defensive letdowns to pair with it.
The new look Indianapolis defense will have its first regular-season matchup against Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 7th, at Lucas Oil Stadium.