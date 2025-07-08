Colts Legend Named Greatest Draft Bargain in 25 Years
It hasn't been long since "98-93 Bring the Heat Boulevard" was torturing opposing quarterbacks together for the Indianapolis Colts. Yes, Robert Mathis and Dwight Freeney are both long retired, but their impact remains present for edge rushers across the league.
Freeney was selected 11th overall in the 2002 NFL draft, but the story was different for Mathis. The Colts lucked out when Mathis turned into a star after being selected in the fifth round by the team a year later. Little did they know that he would become a franchise legend.
Mathis played 13 seasons in the blue and white, recording 123 overall sacks and 54 forced fumbles during that time.
A recent piece from NFL writer Eric Edholm analyzed the best value picks among all edge rushers in the last 25 years, and Mathis ranked number one.
"Mathis qualifies as one of the great all-time draft values, emerging from the flotsam and jetsam of the latter rounds to become a Colts legend," Edholm wrote. "He was one of the most prolific pass rushers in SWAC history, racking up 20 sacks, 32 tackles for loss and 10 forced fumbles during his senior season at Alabama A&M but had trouble earning attention from the NFL, which roundly viewed him as too small at 6-foot-2 and 235 pounds."
"But the Colts took a chance on the smaller-school rusher early in Round 5 and were richly rewarded. Mathis became the master of the strip sack, totaling 123 sacks and an NFL-record 54 forced fumbles in a brilliant 14-year career, spent entirely in Indianapolis. His career improved as it went along, too, going from a pass-rush specialist and Dwight Freeney’s sidekick to one of the league’s better defenders. Mathis’ 2013 season (21.5 sacks, 12 forced fumbles, including playoffs) was as good a campaign as almost any pass rusher has had in the past several decades."
As a player, Mathis remains severely underrated. His five Pro Bowl appearances and singular first-team All-Pro appearance don't give him enough credit for the immense defensive impact he had for Indianapolis over his career.
The Colts were lucky to have such a dedicated pass rusher post historic numbers throughout his lengthy career, especially since he was able to stay on the field for the most part. Aside from one season-ending injury, Mathis appeared in at least 12 games every year of his tenure.
Indianapolis will hope that their young pass rushers can mimic Mathis' success, specifically guys like Laiatu Latu and JT Tuimoloau. The two have the opportunity to establish themselves as bona fide stars, especially after the exit of Dayo Odeyingo earlier this spring.
The Colts will forever remember Mathis as he sits in the Ring of Honor in Lucas Oil Stadium.
